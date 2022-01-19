From J.Jeff, a refreshingly different Gospel package

What the discerning gospel followers and lovers would describe as the complete gospel hip-hop package may have been pushed out at last, by a gifted young Nigerian born gospel hiphop act, stationed in faraway Japan, and simply called J.Jeff. The long awaited album, titled ‘I Am Moving On’ is on all music digital platforms, loaded with songs like ‘I am Blessed’, ‘Faith in God’, ‘Party in Heaven’, ‘Arise and Shine’ and few other tracks. Interestingly, the work featured collaborations from various celebrated acts like Pupa Orits Wiliki, Righteous man, the multiple awards winning gospel reggae power house and Carol Cee.

It showcased the great production imprints of Righteousman and kbeat, courtesy Bigtown International Rekordz. J. Jeff’s recording company, Vision Of Christ Entertainment, topped this great production with long awaited and timely promotion video of the song ‘I Will Praise His Name’, featuring Carol Cee and directed by Lexten.

J.Jeff work, essentially seen as the VCE first project which, has actually gulped time, creative energy and good money in their efforts to package him properly, is already enjoying massive radio air play worldwide and the necessary endorsements from some top musicians, actors, OAPs and enterpreneurs like gospel reggae giant, Buchi, veteran Nollywood actor, Keppy Bassey Expeyoung, one of Nigeria’s finest mixers, DJ Humility, Ital Sound Cinc, Covenant Child, US stationed gospel minister, Samsoft and hip-hop head, Asuzu, the zulu and many others who are also involved.

