Arts & Entertainments

From J.Jeff, a refreshingly different Gospel package

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

What the discerning gospel followers and lovers would describe as the complete gospel hip-hop package may have been pushed out at last, by a gifted young Nigerian born gospel hiphop act, stationed in faraway Japan, and simply called J.Jeff. The long awaited album, titled ‘I Am Moving On’ is on all music digital platforms, loaded with songs like ‘I am Blessed’, ‘Faith in God’, ‘Party in Heaven’, ‘Arise and Shine’ and few other tracks. Interestingly, the work featured collaborations from various celebrated acts like Pupa Orits Wiliki, Righteous man, the multiple awards winning gospel reggae power house and Carol Cee.

It showcased the great production imprints of Righteousman and kbeat, courtesy Bigtown International Rekordz. J. Jeff’s recording company, Vision Of Christ Entertainment, topped this great production with long awaited and timely promotion video of the song ‘I Will Praise His Name’, featuring Carol Cee and directed by Lexten.

J.Jeff work, essentially seen as the VCE first project which, has actually gulped time, creative energy and good money in their efforts to package him properly, is already enjoying massive radio air play worldwide and the necessary endorsements from some top musicians, actors, OAPs and enterpreneurs like gospel reggae giant, Buchi, veteran Nollywood actor, Keppy Bassey Expeyoung, one of Nigeria’s finest mixers, DJ Humility, Ital Sound Cinc, Covenant Child, US stationed gospel minister, Samsoft and hip-hop head, Asuzu, the zulu and many others who are also involved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Restaurant in the US places curses on customers who block toilets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A restaurant in the United States of America recently put out a notice in their restroom which customers feel is rather inappropriate. The notice was spotted in Finger Licking Restaurant on Bissonet Street in Houston, Texas. It prohibited customers from blocking their toilet and placed a curse on anyone who goes contrary. “God will block […]
Arts & Entertainments

We want a vibrant, all-inclusive Naija Dance championship –Oshinaike

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Veteran dancer, choreographer, Mr. Muyiwa Osinaike (FGND), has called on the three-tiers of governments, stakeholders and the private sector to evolve a new blueprint that will raise the standard of dance competitions in the country.   Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, on the sidelines of the maiden edition of Naija Dance Championships scheduled […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, family had Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family had all contracted Covid-19. The former wrestler, who is now the world’s highest-paid actor, said he, his wife and two daughters caught the virus despite being “disciplined” about health protection. He said the positive tests were “a kick in the gut”. Now, he added: “We’re […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica