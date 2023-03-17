From Nigeria To UK To Canada: The Medical odyssey of Doctor Zo

A list of the most qualified and experienced doctors in Canada will not be complete without the name of Arinze Leonard Onwumelu.

A Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Calgary, the Nigerian, popularly known as ‘Doctor Zo’, has professional medical education in his native country, Nigeria and in Ireland and Scotland in the UK before migrating to Calgary, Canada in 2015.

Doctor Zo, born and bred in Onitsha, Anambra State in South East Nigeria, completed his primary and secondary education in his place of birth respectively at Premier Primary School in 1982 and Dennis Memorial Grammar School for his secondary education in 1988.

He spent two years at the University of Port Harcourt, in the South-South region of the country, studying Microbiology from 1998 to 1990, before moving to the University of Nigeria Nsukka, in the South East state of Enugu, to study Medicine between 1990 and 1998.

In 2002, he travelled to Ireland for a higher surgical residency programme at the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI). In seven years, he earned other qualifications such as higher diplomas in Tropical Medicine and Musculoskeletal Medicine at RCSI and MBA at Dublin City University. In 2010, he moved to Scotland to do a four-year residency in Family Medicine.

By the time he arrived in Canada, he had a wealth of experience in addition to his vast medical education.

Today, the versatile emergency and family physician also runs a practice that is affiliated with the University of Calgary and serves as a training ground for teaching practice.

Doctor Zoe, well-regarded in the black community in Canada, is also known for his Nigerian heritage.

A titled chief back in his native country, he is married to fellow Nigerian, Barrister Oby Onwumelu, an immigration lawyer with whom he is raising a family of three children.

