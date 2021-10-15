From Nov 8, fully vaccinated foreigners can enter US without restrictions

The United States government says it will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers from November 8.

Kevin Munoz, the White House Assistant Press Secretary, announced the development via a tweet on Friday.

According to the US government, the new policy applies to both international air and land travel.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” Munoz said.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

In September, the Joe Biden-led government had announced plans to lift the 18-month travel ban on foreign travellers from 33 countries, including members of the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India.

In the new policy, foreign travellers are expected to show proof of vaccination and must have had a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before entering the country.

Unvaccinated foreign travellers will continue to be banned from entering the country.

Those who had received a shot from one of the vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or that have an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be considered under the new policy.

