From Shagari to Tinubu: How presidents emerged since independence

A Nigerian president is not only a head of state but the commander-in- chief of the nation’s armed forces. FELIX NWANERI reports on how the country’s elected leaders have emerged since independence

The 2023 general election that held on February 25 was the eleventh national poll to elect Nigeria’s leader since the nation gained independence from Britain in 1960. The previous polls were in 1964/1965, 1979, 1983, 1993, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 and 2019. Consequently, weekend’s presidential election saw the emergence of Nigeria’s 10th elected president. The country’s post-independence leader, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, emerged under a parliamentary system of government, which the nation adopted on attainment of self-rule. Tafawa-Balewa was appointed Chief Minister in 1957, after coalition government between the NPC and the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. He retained the post as Prime Minister, when Nigeria gained independence in 1960, and was re-elected after the 1964/65 general elections. Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, who was the leader of the NPC, was poised to become the Prime Minister after the polls, but he rather chose to become the Premier of the Northern Region and supported Tafawa-Balewa, who was his deputy for the position, while Azikiwe of the NCNC was named President. But, that system of government was brought to an end on January 15, 1966, following the coup that ended the First Republic. Subsequent leaders since then have emerged under the presidential system of government, which the nation embraced with the advent of the Second Republic in 1979.

Shehu Shagari – 1979/83

The first presidential election in the country’s history was held on August 11, 1979 and contested by five political parties. They are National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Greater Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP). The result was victory for the NPN candidate, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who polled 5.6 million votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the UPN, who had 4.9 million votes. However, under the 1979 Nigerian Constitution, a candidate needed to receive both the most votes nationwide and at least 25 per cent of votes in twothirds of the states in order to be elected president on the first ballot. Nigeria had 19 states then, so twothirds of which in exact figures is 12.66. A dispute thus ensued over whether Shagari met the requirement by winning 25 per cent in 12 states and 19.9 per cent in Kano State, which he claimed was two-thirds of the required 25 per cent threshold and represented the remaining 0.66 in the constitutional threshold. Obafemi Awolowo claimed that the threshold should be rounded up to thirteen states, which Shagari had not met, but the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the NPN candidate. Shagari was reelected in the 1983 general elections also on the platform of the NPN. Again, he defeated Awolowo by 12 million to 7.9 million votes. On December 31, 1983, the military, led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari overthrew Shagari, thereby marking an end to the Second Republic.

Moshood Abiola – 1993 (Annulled)

After the painstaking eight-year conduct of a transition programme to return Nigeria to democratic rule, the then military government led by General Ibrahim Babangida, voided the result of the June 12, 1993 election, which would have produced his successor. The election’s result was inconclusive before it was annulled on June 23, 1993, in a most bizarre manner. The polled was contested by two candidates – Chief Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of National Republican Convention (NRC). Abiola (now late), was coasting to victory before the military junta directed the then National Electoral Commission (NEC) to stop further announcement of results from the remaining few states. This prompted Abiola’s insistence that he won the poll although the claim was a subject of debate for years until Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, then chairman of electoral umpire, set the record straight 15 years after (June 12, 2008), when he affirmed that MKO (as Abiola was popularly known) won the election. Nwosu, in his book titled: “Laying the Foundation for Nigeria’s Democracy: My Account of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election and its Annulment,” stated that out of the 14,396,917 votes cast in that election, Abiola polled 8,323,305 votes, while Tofa had 6,073,612 votes. The professor of Political Science further wrote that Tofa had one-third of votes in 23 states out of the then 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while Abiola had one-third of votes in 28 states, thereby satisfying the constitutional requirement to be declared winner. According to results of the election published on pages 296 to 298 of the 392-page book, the states which Abiola won were Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and the Federal Capital Territory. On the other hand, Tofa won Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Rivers and Sokoto states.

Olusegun Obasanjo – 1999/2003

The next presidential election after the botched Third Republic was on February 27, 1999, following the advent of the Fourth Republic. Like in 1993, two parties contested the election. While a former Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, ran on All Peoples Party (APP)/Alliance for Democracy (AD) joint ticket. The result was a victory for Obasanjo, who defeated Falae by 12 million to 7.9 million votes. Obasanjo was re-elected in the April 19, 2003, presidential election, which was contested by 20 candidates. He polled 24.4 million votes to defeat his closest rival, Maj. General Muhammadu Buhari (a former Head of State) of All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), who had 12.7 million votes. Others who contested the election were Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Jim Nwobodo , United Nigeria People’s Party (UNPP), Gani Fawehinmi, National Conscience Party (NCP), Sarah Jubril, Progressive Action Congress (PAC), Ike Nwachukwu, National Democratic Party (NDP), Chris Okotie, Justice Party (JP), Balarabe Musa, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Arthur Nwankwo, People’s Mandate Party (PMP), Emmanuel Okereke, All People’s Liberation Party (APLP) and Kalu Idika Kalu, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Also on the ballot were Dikko Yusuf, Movement for Democracy and Justice (MDJ), Yahaya Ndu, African Renaissance Party (ARP), Abayomi Ferreira, Democratic Alternative (DA), Tunji Braithwaite, Nigeria Advance Party (NAP), Iheanyichukwu Nnaji, Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Olapade Agoro, National Action Council (NAC), Pere Ajuwa, Liberal Democratic Party of Nigeria (LDPN) and Mojisola Adekunle- Obasanjo , Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN).

Umaru Yar’Adua – 2007

The 2007 presidential election was held on April 27 to elect a successor to Obasanjo, who bowed out on May 29 after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms. Unlike in 2003, when 20 candidates contested the presidential poll, the number dropped to 18.

The candidates were Umaru Yar’Adua Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Buhari , All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Atiku Abubakar, Action Congress (AC), Orji Uzor Kalu, Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Attahiru Bafarawa, Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), Pere Ajuwa Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chris Okotie, Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH), Pat Utomi, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Ambrose Owuru, Hope Democratic Party (HDP). Others were Emmanuel Okereke, African Liberation Party (ALP), Lawrence Adedoyin , African Political System (APS), Habu Fari, National Democratic Party (NDP), Maxi Okwu, Citizens Popular Party (CPP), Bartholomew Nnaji, Better Nigeria Party (BNP), Emmanuel Obayuwana, National Conscience Party (NCP), Olapade Agoro, National Action Council (NAC) and Mojisola Obasanjo , Nigerian Masses Movement (NMM). Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP won the poll with 24.6 million votes. Buhari of ANPP polled 6.6 million votes to place second, while Atiku of AC garnered 2.5 million votes to come third.

Goodluck Jonathan – 2011

From three political parties in 1999, the number rose to 63 in 2011, but only 19 contested the presidential election held on April 16, 2011. The election followed controversy as to whether a northerner or southerner should be allowed to become president given the tradition of rotating the top office between the North and South after the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua, a northerner. Those who contested the poll were Goodluck Jonathan of peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Buhari – Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Nuhu Ribadu – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Ibrahim Shekarau – All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Mahmud Waziri – People for Democratic Change (PDC), Nwadike Chikezie – Peoples Mandate Party (PMP), Lawson Aroh – Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) and Peter Nwangwu – African Democratic Congress (ADC). Others are Iheanyichukwu Nnaji – Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH), Dele Momodu – National Conscience Party (NCP), Akpona Solomon – National Majority Democratic Party (NMDP) , Makinde Adedoyin, African Political System (APS), Ebiti Ndok – United National Party for Development (UNPD), John Dara – National Transformation Party (NTP), Rasheed Shitta-Bey –Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), Yahaya Ndu – African Renaissance Party (ARP), Ambrose Awuru – Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Pat Utomi – Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP) and Chris Nwaokobia – Liberal Democratic Party of Nigeria (LDPN). Jonathan, who was then president having succeeded Yar’Adua, who died on May 5, 2010, won the election. He defeated his closest rival, Buhari of CPC by 22.2 million against 12.6 million votes. Ribadu of ACN placed third with 2.07 million votes. \

Muhammadu Buhari – 2015/2019

The 2015 presidential was held March 28, 2015, with 16 candidates contesting the poll. The election was first scheduled February 14, 2015, but was postponed by six weeks due to security issues, particularly the insurgency in the North-Eastern states The candidates were Goodluck Jonathan – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Buhari – All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Ayeni – African Peoples Alliance (APA), Ganiyu Galadima – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Sam Eke – Citizens Popular Party (CPP), Rufus Salau – Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Mani Ahmad – African Democratic Congress (ADC). Others are Allagoa Chinedu – Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Martin Onovo – National Conscience Party (NCP), Tunde Anifowose-Kelani – Action Alliance (AA), Chekwas Okorie – United Progressive Party (UPP), Comfort Sonaiya – KOWA Party, Godson Okoye – United Democratic Party (UDP) and Ambrose Albert Owuru Hope Party (HP). Buhari of APC made history with his defeat of an incumbent president (Jonathan) by 15.4 million to 12.8 million votes for the first time in Nigeria’s political history.

He thereby became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Obasanjo to return to the presidency through the ballot. Buhari was re-elected for a second term in the 2019 presidential election. The poll was earlier scheduled for February 16, but postponed by the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to February 23 due to what the umpire described as logistics challenges. An unprecedented 73 candidates contested the poll, but there was no doubt that the contest was a twohorse race between Buhari and Atiku Abubakar of PDP. The other candidates were Moses Shipi (All Blending Party – ABP), Samuel Eke (Green Party of Nigeria – GPN), Donald Duke (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Mark Emmanuel (United Patriots – UP), Hamisu Santuraki (Mega Party of Nigeria – MPN), Moses Ajibiowu (National Unity Party – NUP), Nwokeafor Ikechukwu (Advanced Congress of Democrats – ACD), Aliyu Ibrahim (African People Alliance – APA) and Kingsley Moghalu (Young Progressives Party – YPP). Others were Ilongwo John (Democratic Peoples Party – DPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili (Allied Congress Party of Nigeria – ACPN), Yunusa Tanko (National Conscience Party – NCP) Ike keke (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Chris Okotie (Fresh Democratic Party – FDP), Yusufu Obaje (Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Ize- Iyamu David (Better Nigeria Peoples Party – BNPP), Samuel Fagbbenr-Byron – KOWA Party) Rabia Hassan) National Action Council – NAC), Nnamdi Madu (Independent Democrats – ID), Tope Fasua (Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party – ANRP), Obinna Ikeagwuonu (African Peoples Party – APP), Isaac Ositelu (Accord Party), Frank Ukonga (Democratic Alternative – DA), Shitu Kabir (Advance Peoples Democratic Party – APDP) and Usman Muhammed Labour Party – LP). The list further had Hamza Al- Mustapha (Peoples Party of Nigeria – PPN), Obadiah Mailafia (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Asukwuo Archibong (Nigeria for Democracy – ND), Chuks Nwachuku (All Grassroots Alliance – AGA), Mercy Adesanya-Davies (Mass Action Joint Alliance – MAJA), Yusuf Yabaji (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Nsehe Nseobong (Restoration Party of Nigeria – RPN), Chukwudi Osuala (Rebuild Nigeria Party – RNP), John Wilson Gbor (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA), Usman Ibrahim (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Sunday Eguzolugo (Justice Must Prevail Party JMPP), Chike Ukaegbu (Advanced Allied Party – AAP), Omoyele Sowore (Africa Action Congress – AAC), Umenwa Godwin (All Grand Alliance Party – AGAP), Isiaka Balogun (United Democratic Party – UDP) and Lewis Abah (Change Advocacy Party – CAP) The rest are Babatunde Ademola (Nigeria Community Movement Party – NCMP), Ahmed Buhari (Sustainable National Party – SNP), John Dara (Alliance of Social Democrats – ASD), Kriz David (Liberation Movement – LM) and Isah Bashayi (Masses Movement of Nigeria – MMN), Emmanuel Etim (Change Nigeria – CN), Habib Mohammed (United Democratic Party – UDP), Fela Durotoye (Alliance for New Nigeria – ANN), Angela Johnson (Alliance for a United Nigeria – AUN), John Onwubuya (Freedom and Justice Party – FJP), Mashood Shittu (Alternative Party of Nigeria – APN), Yusuf Dantale (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Ahmed Inuwa (United Party of Nigeria UPN), Geff Ojinika (Coalition For Change – CFC), Robinson Akpua (National Democratic Liberty Party – NDLP) and Victor Okhai (Providence Peoples Congress – PPC). While two of the candidates Ezekwesili of ACPN and Atuejide of NIP announced their withdrawal before the election, Buhari won the poll after garnering 15,191,847 of the total votes cast. Atiku gained 11,262,978 votes, a margin of 3.9 million votes to place second. Buhari won in 19 states including Ekiti (219,231), Osun (347,634), Kwara (308,984), Nasarawa (289,903), Kogi (285,894), Gombe (402,961), Yobe (497,914), Niger (612,371), Jigawa (794,738), and Kaduna (993,445). Other states where he won are Bauchi (798,428), Lagos (580,825), Ogun (281,762), Kano (1,464,768), Katsina (1,232,133), Borno (836,496), Sokoto (490,333), Kebbi (581,552), and Zamfara (438,682). Atiku won in 18 states including the FCT (259,997), Ondo (275,901), Abia (219,698), Enugu (355,553), Ebonyi (258,573), Anambra (524,738), Oyo (366,690), Adamawa (410,266), Edo (275,691), Benue (275,691). Other states where the PDP candidate won are Imo (334,923), Plateau (548,665), Taraba (374,743), Cross River (295,737), Akwa-Ibom (395,832), Delta (594,068), Bayelsa (197,933) and Rivers (473,971).

Tinubu – 2023

The 2023 presidential election that held on February 25 was won by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was consequently declared as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election after polling 8.7 million votes and meeting the constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

The APC candidate had over 25 per cent of votes cast in 29 states. Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the results in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election.

He polled a total of 6.9 million votes in the election. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third in the election with a total of 6.1 million votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1.4 million votes. The keenly contested poll saw Tinubu and Atiku winning 12 states apiece, while Obi won in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The states won by Tinubu are Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Zamfara, Rivers, Borno, Ondo and Jigawa.

The states won by Atiku are Osun, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Taraba and Bayelsa. Obi on, his part, won in Enugu, Lagos, Nasarawa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Plateau and FCT. Kwankwaso won Kano. Other candidates, who contested the presidential election include Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress – AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Charles Nnadi (Action Peoples Party – APP). Also on the ballot were Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Felix Osakwe (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Abdumalik Ado-Ibrahim Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP).

