From Talent to Trafficking: The Conviction of R. Kelly

American singer, R. Kelly has been found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades. The disgraced music star was convicted on Monday, September 27 on all nine counts including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for about nine hours across two days before reaching their unanimous verdict. Monday’s verdict in a Federal Court in Brooklyn comes just over two years after Kelly was arrested in Chicago for multiple federal sex crimes in two different states. Kelly’s legal team called a handful of ex-Kelly employees and associates to take the stand in an effort to discredit allegations the singer sexually abused women, girls and boys.

However, on September 27 Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Before this, Kelly has had barrages of allegations leveled against him, all of which he and his legal team have managed to trump. Here’s a timeline of the cases that lead to his eventual conviction. *Aug. 31, 1994: At 27, R. Kelly marries 15-year-old singer Aaliyah D. Haughton in a secret ceremony. Marriage is annulled months later because of Aaliyah’s age. *Feb. 18, 1997: Tiffany Hawkins files a complaint alleging sexual battery and harassment when she was a minor. *January 1998: Hawkins’ lawsuit is reportedly settled for $250,000.

*August 2001: Tracy Sampson sues Kelly, alleging their sex was illegal under Illinois law because he was in a position of authority. Case is reportedly settled out of court. *Feb. 8, 2002: Chicago Sun-Times reports that it received a videotape showing Kelly having sex with a minor and that police had begun investigating related allegations three years earlier.

The girl and her parents deny the relationship. The same day, Kelly performs at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

*June 5, 2002: Kelly indicted in Chicago on child porn charges stemming from the sex tape, pleads not guilty and is released on bail.

*January 2003: Kelly is arrested at a Florida hotel on child porn charges after investigators say they found photos of him with a girl. Charges are later dropped after a judge rules police didn’t have a warrant. *September 2005: Andrea Kelly asks for order of protection, accusing her husband of hitting her when she asked for a divorce.

*May 9, 2008: Child pornography trial begins. *June 13, 2008: Kelly is acquitted after fast jury deliberations.

*May 21, 2018: Faith Rodgers, 20, sues R. Kelly, alleging sexual battery, mental and verbal abuse, and of knowingly inflicting her with herpes.

*Jan. 3, 2019: Lifetime airs “Surviving R. Kelly,” revisiting old allegations and airing new ones. It follows 2018′s “R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes” on BBC.

*Feb. 22, 2019: Kelly is arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

*May 30, 2019: Kelly is charged with 11 new counts in Chicago involving a woman who accused him of abusing her when she was underage.

*July 11, 2019: Kelly is indicted in Chicago on federal charges including child pornography. Separate federal indictment in New York includes charges of racketeering. He is again arrested in Chicago.

*Sept. 27, 2021: The jury finds R. Kelly guilty of sex trafficking and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to take anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.” Kelly will be sentenced on May 4, 2022 and he stands spending the rest of his life in prison.

Like this: Like Loading...