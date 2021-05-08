From ‘The Girl Who Found Water’ to ‘My Birthmark My Gift’, Azubuike shares experiences

When Chibuzor Mirian Azubuike was posted to Bauchi for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in 2011, she was shocked and apprehensive. The posting came less than two months after the post-election violence of 2011 that took the lives of 10 Corps members. However, she went to Bauchi for the youth service. She found out about a community that was in dire need of water. Thus began her quest to assist in providing portable water to the community. She captures her experience in a book, aptly titled, ‘The Girl Who Found Water.’

She has also written another book inspired by birthmark. Azubuike holds a bachelors’ degree in Philosophy from University of Benin, and a masters’ degree in African Studies from the University of Ibadan, with a focus on Diaspora and International Studies. She is the founder of Haske Water Aid and Empowerment Foundation. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in an interview in Lagos recently, she recalls, with a dint of nostalgia, her experiences in Bauchi. The Girl Who Found Water, she says, “is basically my NYSC experience. “I was posted to Bauchi for my NYSC less than two Arts months after the post-election violence of 2011 that took the lives of 10 corps members.

At that time it was in the news that Bauchi had been banned from receiving corpers. So, when I received my letter of posting to Bauchi, I was shocked. However, I went to Bauchi, I found out about the community that was in dire need of water and I was able to sink the first borehole there. I lived in a Catholic Church premises, and there was an explosion that led to the destruction of the property.

But with the support of the community I stayed back. ‘‘The people were so happy that I sank the first borehole in their community that they named the place after me. From Angwam Gemi to Angwam Mirian, and they called me Lady Haske, which means ‘The lady of the light’ and the key of their future. ‘‘So, when I went back home I compiled all my NYSC experiences into a book, titled: ‘The Girl Who Found Water’. The talks about my fears of going to the North, how I was able to do the project. I wrote the book with a mission, because I realised that over 60 per cent of Nigerians do not have access to portable. I have used part of the proceeds of the book to support corp members who have been embarking on water projects.” According to her, she was just 21 when she did that project.

“People were reaching out to me to give them water. That was how we registered Haske Water Aid and Empowerment Foundation, which is from the name the people gave me.” She does not regard herself as a writer only but a multi-faceted being drawn into different engagements. “I am a writer; I have two books that are published in paperback. Also, I am a researcher, a post-graduate student. I also run an NGO (non-government organisation), Haske Water Aid and Empowerment Foundation, that focuses on providing portable water for rural communities,’’ she says.

Her second book, My Birthmark, My Gift, she reveals, was inspired by her daughter. The book is a fascinating story about Chedo, a young girl, who was born with a birthm a r k . She is also very talented, yet her peers bully her because of her unique birthmark. “My Birthmark, My Gift is dedicated to my daughter. She is going to be three years in July.

I gave birth to her in 2018, and when I had her, I noticed that her hand – from her elbow to her wrist – was really black. You know that when babies are born they very bright and fair. But there is a very obvious contraption in her body. According to her, when she had her daughter she didn’t want her to feel bad about it as she discloses that: “I want her to feel very confident. I didn’t want a situation where she will feel bad about her birthmark, which is noticeable. That’s how I wrote My Birthmark, My Gift. ‘‘It is basically a children’s story inspired by my daughter, Nchedo.

In the course of writing this book, and because I was writing a children’s book, which I had done before, I was talking with children to know what they felt about birthmarks, and bullying, if they were experiencing it, and I realised that children start e x p e r ienc i n g bullying as early as five years old.”

