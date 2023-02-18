Sports

From the Gulf to Europe: Who owns what

After a Qatari consortium bid for the takeover of Manchester United on Friday, AFP Sport looks at the Gulf influence at European clubs.

ENGLAND

Manchester City: Since 2008, the club has been owned by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the UAE royal family. The deal was worth around 250 million euros. Six Premier League titles have followed, with the club labelled the “noisy neighbours” by legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, changing the balance of football power in the city and indeed England as a whole. But the Champions League remains elusive.

Newcastle: Acquired in October 2021 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PFI) for around 350 million euros.

Sheffield United: Currently chasing promotion from the second division. United World Group, a Saudi company led by Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, took control of the club in February 2018 against a payment of around 5.6 million euros.

Wigan: In March 2021, the company Phoenix 2021 Limited, led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, bought the second-tier club which sits in the Manchester suburbs.

FRANCE

PSG: In May 2011, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) took control of the Parisian club for an initial investment of approximately 70 million euros. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi now values the club at four billion euros.

Troyes: In September 2020, City Football Group (Abu Dhabi) added the Ligue 1 club to their portfolio, for an estimated 7.5 million euros.

SPAIN

Getafe: The Royal Emirates group, based in Dubai, bought the Madrid-based club in April 2011 for nearly 90 million euros

Almeria: The controversial Turki Al-Sheikh, a minister close to the powerful Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, and chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, took control of the Andalusian club in August 2019. According to the local media, it cost him less than 20 million euros

Girona: In August 2017, City Football Group (Abu Dhabi) integrated the Catalan club into its portfolio, of which it is co-majority shareholder (44.3 per cent) with the brother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, for an estimated 7 million euros.

ITALY

Palermo: In July 2022, the Sicilian club, currently in the 2nd division, became the latest to join the glittering Football City Group, which took 80 per cent of the capital for around 13 million euros.

