…frowns at late submission of 2022 budget by FCT

The Senate yesterday seriously reprimanded the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) for late submission of its 2022 budget, just as it ordered the authority to submit its 2023 appropriation bill next week, unfailingly or risk zero allocation for the fiscal year.

The senate was enraged when the N607.962 billion 2022 budget for the FCT was presented for second reading by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East) and Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South), raised serious concerns that it was coming in October. Meanwhile, a breakdown of the N607.962 billion 2022 FCT budget grudgingly passed for second reading by the Senate are N76.569 billion for personnel cost, N138.199 billion for overhead and N393.192 billion for capital projects. In his contribution, Senator Manager, who repeatedly reminded his colleagues that the year the budgetary proposals were meant for, had less than three months to roll away, tactically calling for the budget’s rejection.

 

