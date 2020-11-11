News

Frozen accounts: Challenge CBN’s action in court – Akeredolu to #EndSARS sponsors

Governor of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism that the accounts of suspected sponsors of #EndSARS protests will be unfrozen if the proper channel is followed.
Akeredolu advised that those affected by the action of the Central Bank (CBN) to challenge the action in court if they feel their accounts were unlawfully frozen or were unjustifiably breached.
Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, said even though the CBN acted in line with the provisions of the law to freeze the accounts, the owners of the account should approach the court to challenge the decision.
The governor added that those affected by the action of the apex bank have a right to expose the necessity or otherwise and even to repudiate the accusations slammed against them by the CBN as frivolous and unfair.
Akerdolu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), bared his mind on the issue while appearing on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

