FRSC assists woman in labour to hospital, delivers baby boy

Taiwo Jimoh

The officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oko-Afo Outpost of the Lagos State Sector Command on Thursday rendered assistance to a woman in labour while on transit in the state.

The Sector Commander Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide in a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer in Lagos, Route Commander, Olabisi Sonusi said that the assistance became imperative to save the life of the pregnant woman and her baby.

“At about 08: 32 a.m. while on patrol at Area K police station, a Mazda bus convening passengers stopped in front of the team and logged a complain that a pregnant woman is in labour.

“We quickly used the patrol vehicle to convene her to the nearest hospital, and to the glory of God she delivered safely with a baby boy,” he said.

He said that the Command would not relent on its determination to do anything that would safeguard the lives and property of Lagosians on the road.

He urged all motorists to desist from breaking traffic rules and regulations to reduce traffic congestion and feel free to seek help whenever needed from operatives on the road.

