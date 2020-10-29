FRSC assures citizen of free flow of traffic

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has assured Nigerians of free flow of vehicular movement during the Eid El Maulud celebration. Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in statement, said though this year’s celebration is expected to be low keyed with less numbers of interstate travelers, adequate arrangement has been put in place by the FRSC to ensure that movements are free, safe and conducive for all.

“Rescue teams have been put on standby in all FRSC commands across the country to assist those that could be negatively affected by any form of emergencies,” Kazeem stated. According to him, FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has noted the celebration of this year’s Eid Maulud at the period of social crisis in Nigeria but said it is as an opportunity for Nigerians to embrace peace, dialogue and sacrifice to move the nation forward.

“He particularly called on all Muslims to use the period of the holiday to pray for harmony, peace and understanding among the people of Nigeria,” the statement added. Oyeyemi, according to the statement, enjoined the Muslims to emulate the examples of Prophet Muhammad to create the desired peace and tranquility in the society, stressing that the world requires selfless and committed individuals to promote peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the world.

