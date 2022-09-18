FRSC bans officers from piloting political convoys

As political activities geared towards the 2023 general elections gather momentum across the country, the Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has charged Commanding Officers nationwide to ensure that Staff under their purview maintain political neutrality, as well as avoid any form of participation in political rallies and campaigns and also avoid piloting political convoys

A statement by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Bisi Kazeem disclosed that the directive was given in reference to the FRSC (Establishment) Act which stipulates the status of the Corps as a public service agency that does not have any political affiliation, but solely established to provide essential services to all citizens, irrespective of their political interests or representation.

He quoted the Acting Corp Marshal as however directing the Commanding Officers to be sensitive to the plight of road users and prepare to tackle any traceable traffic gridlock that could arise as a result of the aforementioned political activities by ensuring adequate deployment of personnel for ease of movement in form of traffic controls and traffic calming.

He reassured the public of the Corps’ readiness and commitment to making the roads safer at all times and admonished them to always abide by established road traffic regulations.

