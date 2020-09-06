Business

FRSC begins ember months safty campaign

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

As the Federal Road Safety Corps begins its nationwide end of the year campaigns with the theme; ‘Drive Safe and Stay Safe’, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on the motoring public to make the year 2020 ’ember’ months unique and crash free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations.

 

He stated among others, that road traffic crashes are avoidable and road crash free society is possible when best road practices are applied.

 

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal strongly cautioned motorists to note that the end of the year is not naturally tragic and are not in anyway different from other months of the year, only that there seem to be an increase in vehicular movement witnessed during the season.

 

Debunking the myth that the last four months of the year commonly referred to as ’ember months’ are hazardous for motorists, the Corps Marshal said that it is very possible to drive without involving in a crash as long as motorists obey and adhere strictly to traffic laws and ensure constant maintenance of their vehicles.

 

The Corps Public Education Officer also said that in order to guide commuters on the path of safety and minimise the tendencies of crashes and gridlocks, the Corps Marshal issued out some salient travelling and safety advisories to travellers.

 

He said: “With the rapid infrastructural development going on in the rail transportation sector under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, commuters are advised to maximise that alternative means of transportation by patronising the train stations where available, as this will drastically reduce the pressure on the road transportation sector” He stated that the traveling public must start thinking about transport sharing as early as possible, to reduce pressure on the road as this will further reduce incidences of road traffic crashes.

 

Family and friends are further admonished to plan and travel in phases, so as to avoid cluster of traffic during the ember months.

 

While speaking on the need to imbibe caution when choosing the vehicles to board especially for long distance trips, Oyeyemi admonished them to patronise safe and secure mass transit companies that have been duly certified to operate.

 

This is to make room for redundancy plans in the event of vehicle breakdown. He said that night trips are not as safe as day trips and travellers must try as much as possible to plan their trips within the hours of the day because of visibility and fatigue factors on the side of the driver. Oyeyemi also warned that all travelling protocols for COVID-19 must be strictly adhered to.

 

Noting that the enforcement on 50% carrying capacity for all vehicles targeted at creating adequate physical distancing is still in place, and the Corps will not spare any fleet operator caught violating this directives.

 

He maintained that fleet operators must religiously follow all safety precautions, observe preventive measures against the dreaded virus, and comply with every bit of travelling directives already in place.

 

“Terminals and parks are expected to double up their efforts in providing adequate running water with soap and sanitisers in their parks and terminals. While maintaining physical distancing, all vehicles must have sanitisers inside them and avoid as much as possible, the use of air conditioner among others”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Achieving mandate amid COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

If latest data is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is achieving its mandate despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the economy, writes Tony Chukwunyem   Double whammy   Clearly, the current slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent […]
Business

Heirs Holdings appoints Okeke group executive director

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings (HH), has announced the appointment of Dan Okeke as Group Executive Director. In a statement, the company said the appointment took effect from August 1, 2020. According to the statement, “Mr. Okeke joins HH following a distinguished three-decade career at the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), where he most […]
Business

How NASS, others sabotage ‘buy made-in-Nigeria’ campaign

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

There are concerns that more Nigeria manufacturers will close shop before the end of the year not because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather due to the refusal of the National Assembly and most senior government officials to respect a subsisting presidential directive to patronize quality made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports     The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: