FRSC begins vehicles safety checking in Lagos today

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command has concluded arrangements to commence free safety checks on vehicles within the state. The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said all commands within the state would commence a 4-day free exercise from today to assist motorists in detecting faults in their vehicles. Ogungbemide said that the exercise was an initiative of theCorpsandachecklistticket would be issued at the end for follow-upandtoencouragethe drivers to fix any defect discoveredintheprocess.

He said: “The step is necessary to forestall incessant breakdown of vehicles on the road and ensure free flow of traffic especially with the various ongoing rehabilitation/ repair in the State. “The exercise will start from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st March, 2021 simultaneously on all FRSC formations across Lagos.”

“Please be informed that any detected fault does not attract sanction within this periodratherrequest forsuchfault to be rectified. This could be seen as Quarterly Corporate Social Responsibility of the Corps to the motoring public. Youareimploredtocooperate with the operatives please.” The FRSC boss further advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations while also always ensuring that their vehicles were roadworthy.

