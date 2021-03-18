News

FRSC begins vehicles safety checking in Lagos today

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command has concluded arrangements to commence free safety checks on vehicles within the state. The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said all commands within the state would commence a 4-day free exercise from today to assist motorists in detecting faults in their vehicles. Ogungbemide said that the exercise was an initiative of theCorpsandachecklistticket would be issued at the end for follow-upandtoencouragethe drivers to fix any defect discoveredintheprocess.

He said: “The step is necessary to forestall incessant breakdown of vehicles on the road and ensure free flow of traffic especially with the various ongoing rehabilitation/ repair in the State. “The exercise will start from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st March, 2021 simultaneously on all FRSC formations across Lagos.”

“Please be informed that any detected fault does not attract sanction within this periodratherrequest forsuchfault to be rectified. This could be seen as Quarterly Corporate Social Responsibility of the Corps to the motoring public. Youareimploredtocooperate with the operatives please.” The FRSC boss further advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations while also always ensuring that their vehicles were roadworthy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

State of emergency better than summoning Buhari, Says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) has said declaring a state of emergency on security was more important than inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to brief the parliament on the state of insecurity. Recall that the House had on Tuesday amidst rowdy session summoned Buhari […]
News

NCDC confirms 864 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria recorded a significant drop in its daily count of new coronavirus infections with 864 fresh cases recorded on Thursday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 28, 2020. The Thursday figure is the country’s lowest in close to four weeks — the last […]
News

Woman docked for selling son to travel abroad

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Muhammad Kabir Kano Sharia Police popularly known as Hisbah in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State are currently synergizing with other security agencies in the state to unravel the reason behind the resolve of a middle aged woman popularly known as Hauwa for selling her biological children.   Checks revealed that the woman, who is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica