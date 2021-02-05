News

FRSC boss, Boboye, lauds Oyetola’s giant strides

Posted on

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, yesterday lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for transforming the state through massive infrastructural development.

He said Oyetola’s commitment to infrastructure had been greatly felt by the Corps as being manifested in massive construction and reconstruction of intra-town, inter-city and inter-state roads across the nooksandcranniesof thestate.

This is even as the FRSC boss expressed the Corps’ readiness to partner the state in its effortstoadvancethestateand ensure safety on the roads. Oyeyemi stated this during his courtesy visit to the governor alongside other top echelons of the Corps at the Government House, Osogbo, Osun State. Oyeyemisaid:”Ithankyou for the audience.

I have been monitoring the development in Osun because I was once the Sector Commander in the state and I knew how the state was then and how it is now with a lot of developments springing up here and there. “In fact, when I came in, I couldn’t recognise Osogbo again because I couldn’t find my way again as I used to, simply because of many infrastructure development that had taken place particularly in Osogbo.”

Our Reporters

