FRSC cautions motorists against loading fuel in vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against loading fuel in vehicles, saying it could cause explosion. The Ore Unit Commander of FRSC in Ondo, Mr Sikiru Alonge, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday at Ore. This is just as the agency also cautioned motorists against violation of traffic rules and regulations ahead of the 2023 general elections. Alonge said that some motorists had begun carrying fuel while travelling due to fuel scarcity, warning that it was hazardous.

“We all understand the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country, but that does not give us the right to throw safety and caution aside. “Fuel can cause explosion when loaded in vehicles, motorists should henceforth desists from this act which might result in loss of lives and property,” he said. Alonge said that FRSC personnel were set on the Ore-Benin Expressway to arrest erring drivers and impound their vehicles. Also cautioning motorists on safety on the roads, the Kuje Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Eugene Nwabuike, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Kuje, on the sidelines of a sensitisation workshop with drivers in the area said that despite repeated warnings and cautions, some of the drivers were still violating the established traffic laws by driving above the approved speed limit.

