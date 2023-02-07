Metro & Crime

FRSC cautions motorists against loading fuel in vehicles

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…warns motorists against reckless driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists against loading fuel in vehicles, saying it could cause explosion. The Ore Unit Commander of FRSC in Ondo, Mr Sikiru Alonge, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday at Ore. This is just as the agency also cautioned motorists against violation of traffic rules and regulations ahead of the 2023 general elections. Alonge said that some motorists had begun carrying fuel while travelling due to fuel scarcity, warning that it was hazardous.

“We all understand the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country, but that does not give us the right to throw safety and caution aside. “Fuel can cause explosion when loaded in vehicles, motorists should henceforth desists from this act which might result in loss of lives and property,” he said. Alonge said that FRSC personnel were set on the Ore-Benin Expressway to arrest erring drivers and impound their vehicles. Also cautioning motorists on safety on the roads, the Kuje Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Eugene Nwabuike, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Kuje, on the sidelines of a sensitisation workshop with drivers in the area said that despite repeated warnings and cautions, some of the drivers were still violating the established traffic laws by driving above the approved speed limit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bauchi multiple crash claims 3 lives, 8 injured

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command has confirmed that three people have died in a fatal multiple road crash that occurred on Saturday.   According to an FIR from the Command, the accident occurred around 1815hrs at Kula village on the ever busy Bauchi-Kano highway and was reported to the FRSC  […]
Metro & Crime

NANS executive bags one year jail term for N195m Internet fraud

Posted on Author Reporter

…39 others convicted in Ibadan   The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of the Director of Logistics of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Chapter, Adeyemi Israel Abiodun to one year imprisonment for internet-related fraud. He is among 40 […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two cops, raze police station, vehicles in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Hoodlums yesterday razed the Apumiri Police Station, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.   The gunmen killed at least two policemen and stole their rifles during the attack which came five days after a similar attack on the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters. In yesterday’s attack, the hoodlums burnt about five police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica