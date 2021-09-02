Metro & Crime

FRSC clamps down on invalid, unregistered vehicle plate numbers in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command has started a clampdown on invalid and unregistered vehicles plate numbers across the state. The Route Commander, Olabisi Sonusi in a statement yesterday said in continuation of the Corps quest to ensure that road users comply with FRSC (Establishment) Act 2007 and other traffic laws, which includes but not limited to registration of vehicles and acquisition of number plates, the command is embarking on a one week long clampdown on motorist with invalid and unregistered vehicle number plates in Lagos State.

She said the Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide stated that the Corps is aware of the increase in the number of motorists using invalid and unregistered number plates as well as the continuous use of old government number plates by private vehicle owners in the country hence FRSC has commenced the special operation to stop the illegal act which has implication on security. The use of unregistered and invalid vehicle number plates, according to her totally contradict the FRSC act, the reason for the unveiling of the new number plate regime by the Corps.

