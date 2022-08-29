Metro & Crime

FRSC debunks shielding officer allegedly involved in death of driver in Abia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia State, Mr Paul Ugwu, has denied shielding an officer who allegedly killed a driver at a checkpoint at Umuikaa Junction, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area. A yet-to-be-identified official of the FRSC had on August 16, 2022, allegedly stabbed a bus driver to death. Eyewitnesses said the driver refused to part with money which led to a confrontation with the FRSC official who stabbed him to death. The situation caused tension as youths stormed the FRSC office in the area and set it ablaze. There are reports that the FRSC sector commander has been shielding the killer officer. Sources also alleged a secret plot by the FRSC to transfer the killer officer out of Abia State without prosecution.

I personally do not know the man. I don’t need to know him before I fight and demand justice. However, it’s shocking that after a week and some days, even almost two weeks, the FRSC has not told the people who killed that man and the necessary punishment for the killer officer. “If we keep quiet this will continue, we cannot continue to watch people killed recklessly on our highways. It’s not the first at the same Umuikaa. We beg you people to help get answers because this is not how life should be. “We’re hearing now that they’ve concluded plans to transfer the suspects out of Abia. This has happened before with other security agencies. We don’t want this one to happen. I witnessed the act because my shop is close to the scene, it was barbaric,” one of the concerned residents told newsmen. Contacted on the allegations, the Sector Commander FRSC, Abia State, Paul Ugwu denied the allegations, saying that all the FRSC officials that were on duty on August 16, 2022 at Umuikaa Junction were

arrested by the police and are still with the police. “They have been with the police for one week now. And the police is still carrying on with the investigation, so I wouldn’t know where the person making the allegation is coming from,” Ugwu said. The Commander added that the Police have not submitted the report of their investigation and they have not told FRSC that they have finished the investigation. Ugwu added that the FRSC is also doing its own investigation which has nothing to do with the one the police are doing, stressing that by the time the police finish and submit theirs, the FRSC would have been able to conclude and submit to their headquarters in Abuja. When New Telegraph contacted the Abia State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna to ascertain if what the FRSC Sector Commander said is true, he corroborated the story and confirmed that the officials are in police custody while investigations are ongoin

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amotekun arrests two friends for allegedly raping, filming 17-year-old girl in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, Amotekun Osun, have apprehended two friends, Olamilekan Elijah (23), and Adegoroye Afeez (24) for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in their room. The two who claimed to be cocoa and cashew nut sellers afterwards confirmed that they were members of Alora Fraternity. According to Field Commandant of Amotekun […]
Metro & Crime

Zone 16 AIG promises to support Bayelsa Police Command

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor has promised to support the Bayelsa State Command in anyway possible to encourage it boost its operations, noting that the crime rate in the state has reduced under the new Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli. Speaking on Wednesday while delivering a lecture […]
Metro & Crime

Police stop man, 67, from jumping into Lagos Lagoon on his birthday

Posted on Author Reporter

    Officials of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge Tuesday prevented what would have been another suicide jump into the Lagos lagoon, when they stopped a 67-year-old man from taking a deadly leap into the water. It was not the best of wish anyone would love to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica