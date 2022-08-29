FRSC debunks shielding officer allegedly involved in death of driver in Abia

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia State, Mr Paul Ugwu, has denied shielding an officer who allegedly killed a driver at a checkpoint at Umuikaa Junction, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area. A yet-to-be-identified official of the FRSC had on August 16, 2022, allegedly stabbed a bus driver to death. Eyewitnesses said the driver refused to part with money which led to a confrontation with the FRSC official who stabbed him to death. The situation caused tension as youths stormed the FRSC office in the area and set it ablaze. There are reports that the FRSC sector commander has been shielding the killer officer. Sources also alleged a secret plot by the FRSC to transfer the killer officer out of Abia State without prosecution.

I personally do not know the man. I don’t need to know him before I fight and demand justice. However, it’s shocking that after a week and some days, even almost two weeks, the FRSC has not told the people who killed that man and the necessary punishment for the killer officer. “If we keep quiet this will continue, we cannot continue to watch people killed recklessly on our highways. It’s not the first at the same Umuikaa. We beg you people to help get answers because this is not how life should be. “We’re hearing now that they’ve concluded plans to transfer the suspects out of Abia. This has happened before with other security agencies. We don’t want this one to happen. I witnessed the act because my shop is close to the scene, it was barbaric,” one of the concerned residents told newsmen. Contacted on the allegations, the Sector Commander FRSC, Abia State, Paul Ugwu denied the allegations, saying that all the FRSC officials that were on duty on August 16, 2022 at Umuikaa Junction were

arrested by the police and are still with the police. “They have been with the police for one week now. And the police is still carrying on with the investigation, so I wouldn’t know where the person making the allegation is coming from,” Ugwu said. The Commander added that the Police have not submitted the report of their investigation and they have not told FRSC that they have finished the investigation. Ugwu added that the FRSC is also doing its own investigation which has nothing to do with the one the police are doing, stressing that by the time the police finish and submit theirs, the FRSC would have been able to conclude and submit to their headquarters in Abuja. When New Telegraph contacted the Abia State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna to ascertain if what the FRSC Sector Commander said is true, he corroborated the story and confirmed that the officials are in police custody while investigations are ongoin

