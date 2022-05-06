FRSC decorates Danagogo as Honorary Special Marshall

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has decorated former Minister of Sports, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, as Honorary Special Marshall of the FRSC for his numerous contributions and support to road safety in Nigeria. Speaking at the ceremony conducted by the Sector Commander, FRSC, Rivers State Command, Salisu Galadunci, in Port Harcourt yesterday, Danagogo said the responsibility to ensure safety and orderliness on our roads lies on the shoulders of every wellmeaning Nigerian.

“I will start by thanking you for this privilege to be honoured and recognised by the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, as one of those that should contribute to ensure sanity on our roads. “I see it as an honour and also a responsibility. Thank you for the recognition. I don’t take things like this lightly.

I am passionate about sanity, order and harmony in society, particularly in open urban spaces. “It is a passion that has driven me for a long time all through my years in public service. When I see volunteers such as the Special Marshalls of the FRSC, I respect and admire them for the sacrifices they are making. “We have a lot to do to ensure we stem the ugly trend of traffic violations. Road safety is a difficult job but I always say, we must keep working to get to the point when we get things right as individuals, corporations or governments,” he said.

