FRSC decries ‘Okada’ riders, tricycle operators lawlessness

The Sector Commander, Federal Road safety Lagos Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has joined all traffic and regulation agencies in the State to stand against the lawlessness of Okada riders and tricycle operators which is obviously an aftermath of the #Endsars protest in Lagos Sector.

The Sector Commander made this known during an interview in Lagos at the weekend, stating that the level of illegal driving on banned road, lawlessness, reckless driving and gross disobedience to traffic rules and regulations have increased greatly and this can never be overlooked by the Corps.

He therefore warned the general and motoring public that henceforth, any vehicle, motorcycle and tricycle plying on non-designated routes will be arrested, fined and prosecuted if need be.

He said: “The Federal Road Safety Corps is ready to restore sanity on the road just to lessen the pain experienced by motorists as a result of few recalcitrant drivers who refuse to obey traffic rules and regulations”

“To achieve the expected sanity, the command has resolved to carry out strict enforcement on “One-way driving, overloading, dangerous driving, over-speeding and other traffic related offences.

Ogungbemide also used the opportunity to inform drivers that any vehicle that breaks down on the road will be removed immediately by towing vans hence repairing of faulty vehicles on the road/ spots where they get spoilt and create avoidable traffic obstruction is no longer welcomed on Lagos roads.

