FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on April 7, 2021.

 

This was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem over the weekend. He said the deployed personnel include 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals Inspectors and Road Marshal assistants 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

He added that management and other top officers at the headquarters of FRSC as well as Corridor Commanders are also deployed to the Field Commands to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

 

“In addition, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics,” he stated.

 

“Furthermore, 2,096 reflective jackets , 1,000 traffic crones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations,”

 

Bisi further stated. Kazeem further noted that as part of the strategies, a total of 22 help areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, death and injuries during the period. This, he said, is in addition to the 10 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter celebration. “The Corps has put in place a situation room to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be. This is in addition to the activation of 28 road traffic crash clinics and 48 zebra points located along the major routes which would be covered by 92 ambulances that would be fully utilized to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,” he stated.

 

Kazeem added that Commanding Officers have been directed to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
