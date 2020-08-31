FRSC impounds 150 vehicles, arraigns 47 for traffic violations in Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Oyo State Command, says it impounded 150 vehicles and prosecuted 47 traffic violators during a special patrol in August codenamed Operation Scorpion II.

The special nationwide patrol by the corps, which was to stop the movement of unlatched containers on articulated trucks, was held between August 10 and 16, 2020.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Chukwurah Uche, who told journalists on Monday during the inauguration of Operation Scorpion III in the state, said that the essence of the third phase of the exercise was to eradicate the issue completely.

“In our last operation, we impounded 150 vehicles and arraigned 47 persons at the mobile court. We noticed compliance with these efforts.

“The operation has been very effective and we could see that we are nearing 50 per cent compliance. We have been able to make so many of the haulage companies carrying goods to comply with the rules.

“The essence of this Operation Scorpion III and subsequent Scorpion Operations is to make sure we wipe out the issue of falling containers on our roads,’’ Uche said.

The sector commander noted that the operation would not end with Operation Scorpion III but that the operation would continue until total compliance is achieved, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

