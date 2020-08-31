Metro & Crime

FRSC impounds 150 vehicles, arraigns 47 for traffic violations in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Oyo State Command, says it impounded 150 vehicles and prosecuted 47 traffic violators during a special patrol in August codenamed Operation Scorpion II.

 

The special nationwide patrol by the corps, which was to stop the movement of unlatched containers on articulated trucks, was held between August 10 and 16, 2020.

 

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Chukwurah Uche, who told journalists on Monday during the inauguration of Operation Scorpion III in the state, said that the essence of the third phase of the exercise was to eradicate the issue completely.

 

“In our last operation, we impounded 150 vehicles and arraigned 47 persons at the mobile court. We noticed compliance with these efforts.

 

“The operation has been very effective and we could see that we are nearing 50 per cent compliance. We have been able to make so many of the haulage companies carrying goods to comply with the rules.

 

“The essence of this Operation Scorpion III and subsequent Scorpion Operations is to make sure we wipe out the issue of falling containers on our roads,’’ Uche said.

 

The sector commander noted that the operation would not end with Operation Scorpion III but that the operation would continue until total compliance is achieved, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abiodun: You can’t blame me for Ogun’s bad roads

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

*Orders redesign, reconstruction of Akute-Alagbole road Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration should not be blamed for the deplorable condition of some roads across the state. Abiodun, who spoke during the inspection of the ongoing construction of 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road, urged residents to be patient as the state government intensifies efforts […]
Metro & Crime

Group seeks speedy kidnap suspect’s trial

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Edo Solidarity Movement (OSM) has expressed the need for the Edo State judiciary to speed up the trial of a man, Johnson Atseleghe, currently facing trial at the Benin High Court for a kidnap and murder case.   In a statement, the head of BSM Benin, Comrade Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, appealed to Edo State judiciary […]
Metro & Crime

Police kill two, arrest 42 robbery suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Police Command Tuesday said its operatives killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested 42 others including 15 traffic robbers within the last one month. It said 22 traffic robberies attempts were foiled and 10 assorted firearms, several ammunition, cutlasses, axes, charms and other dangerous items recovered from criminal elements within the period […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: