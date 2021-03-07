Business

FRSC Lagos command hosts maiden edition of women-in-uniform

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos State Command in partnership with #sisterART Global Visual Arts Community is set to host the maiden edition of Womenin- Uniform in commemoration of 2021 UN International Women’s Day coming up on Monday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Lagos State.

 

This was made known by the Chairman of the planning committee Assistant Corps Commander Emma Fekoya, Unit Commander Ikeja Command of the Corps. She said “Women-in-Uniform” is an event put together to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of all the women working with different military and paramilitary organisations in Lagos, Nigeria.

 

The gallant efforts of these women in keeping their home-front together while serving in different capacities in their various organizations especially in this era of the pandemic cannot be overemphasised.

 

“Also, taking a cue from the UN’s theme for this year which is ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’,(Choose to Challenge) she reiterated that women’s contributions to ensure appropriate safety protocols are designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 needs to be discussed more,’ she said Fekoya also made it known that the Lagos State First lady Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu is the guest speaker at the programme and would speak on this year’s theme.

 

Other prominent guests expected at the event are: Lagos State Secretary to State Government Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Rtd. CC Khadija Akinbote former Zonal Head of Admin and Human Resource FRSC Zone RS2 Lagos, Mrs. Morayo Afolabi- Brown, YourView Host, Princess Theresa Odozi of Green House Art Empowerment Centre and Managing Consultant CHAMP Exceptional Women Network Mr. Abiola Champ Salami.

