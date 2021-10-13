FRSC: Obeying traffic light signs saves lives, curtails accidents

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command, Olabisi Sonusi, has urged Nigerians, especially those in Lagos State to ensure they obey traffic light signs, which are placed at strategic locations in the metropolis. According to Sonusi, if people cultivate the habit of obeying traffic light signs, there would be fewer accidents on the roads and less deaths caused by motor accidents. She explained that people do not often obey traffic light signs because of impatience, leading to them breaking traffic light signs rule.

Sonusi, whose role is to educate the motoring public on the use of the roads, said: “The traffic light signs are part of the road furniture, which help people to navigate properly. It is not meant for motorists alone, but also for pedestrians, so that they wouldn’t be crushed while crossing the roads.” Sonusi further stated: “Failure to obey the traffic signal can lead to lots of traffic and accidents within the environment. People are still not obeying these lights adequately.

