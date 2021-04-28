FRSC officer, five civilians die in Delta, Ogun auto crashes

…four others sustain injuries

At least six people, among them an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), lost their lives in motor accidents in Delta and Ogun states. Apart from the FRSC official who died in the Delta State crash, doctors are still battling to save the lives of two of his colleagues after a car ran over them in the accident which occurred three days ago. Also, five passengers died yesterday when the tricycles conveying them were involved with two heavy-duty vehicles in Ogun State.

The Delta State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka, said yesterday that the accident occurred at the popular Ekrerhawe Agbarho Junction on the ever-busy East- West Road. Wihioka said the officers were attached to the Ughelli axis. The sector commander said a blue Camry car with registration number AGL 405 GJ rammed into the officers at their duty post, leading to the death of one of them. Wihioka said two injured officers were yet to recover from the injuries they sustained in the accident.

He said: “An officer was knocked down by a speeding vehicle in Ughelli axis of the state. The vehicle lost control and killed the innocent officer and injured two operatives on duty. “We have sent signals to our operational offices that our men should be conscious of driver/ people plying the highway. They should be mindful of the way they stop vehicles, possibly how they come in contact with the moving vehicle. “The driver was on a high speed, if it was intentional, nobody knows, only God knows.

The man could be on a different mission all together; it could be possible that he was influenced by some factors.” Wihioka said the driver had been arrested and was undergoing investigation at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ughelli. He said the command could not disclose the name of the officer killed in the accident until his family had been formally informed. Meanwhile, apart from the five people who lost their lives in the Ogun State auto crash, two others sustained injuries. The accident, which occurred in the Iperu axis on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, involved a Mack truck marked UWN 279 YT,an Iveco truck with registration number AAB 973 ZY, a tricycle marked PKA 438 UN and another tricycle with registration number LSD 566 QF. The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists in a statement in Abeokuta. Umar disclosed that the accident, which occurred at 8.45am, was caused by dangerous driving and excessive speed which led to loss of control.

He explained that 10 people – eight men and two women – were involved in the accident. The sector commander added that five men died in the accident while one man and a woman sustained injuries. Umar noted that the deceased were all passengers of the tricycles. He explained that bodies of four of the deceased were deposited at the Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu while the fifth person was taken away by his relatives.

According to him, the two injured people were also taken away by their relatives. Umar added that the crash was avoidable. He, therefore, advised motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving as well as obey traffic rules and regulations. The sector commander commiserated with families of the victims and urged them to contact the command in Sagamu for details of the crash and reclaim the victims’ valuables recovered at the crash scene.

