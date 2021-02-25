FRSC partners Peace Mass Transit to retrain 2,000 drivers

In a collaborative effort aimed at reducing road crashesandupdating drivers’ skill, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FSRC) has embarked on retraining of drivers of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, a commercial transporter in Enugu. No fewer than 2,000 drivers of the mass transit operator would participate in the annual retraining and recertification programme of the Safety Corps.

Statutorily, corporate commercial transport operators with a fleet of three vehicles and above are required to undertake cost of and provide enabling environment for retraining and recertification of its drivers by the FRSC as a mandatory condition for renewalof itsoperationallicense.

Peace Mass Transit regularly had ensured drivers in its employ got refresher courses on schedule, mostly handled by experienced FSRC operatives at the beginning of every year and intermittently within the year by equally knowledgeable PMT safety and training officers.

