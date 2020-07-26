FRSC plans special Eid-el-Kabir patrol

…urge motorists to obey traffic rules

It is another festive season again, with the gradual easing of lockdown and lifting of restrictions on interstate movement, traffic volume is expected to rise, heavy traffic congestion and act of lawlessness by motorists is also expected to rise.

To curtail these tendencies and ensure that all road users enjoy a free flow of traffic during the period, the Federal Road Safety Corps said it is embarking on a special patrol during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement at the weekend by Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, DRC Ijeoma Ajuzie, disclosed that the special patrol operations will focus on compliance with COVID-19 protocols, enforcement on overloading, prompt rescue of RTC victims, high visibility of the corps on the highways, among others.

The statement quoted the Zonal Commanding Officer FRSC Zone 2 Headquarters Lagos, ACM Imoh Etuk as urging all road users to avoid all traffic violations and offences as anyone apprehended will face the penalty. He also enjoins the general public to join hands with the Federal Road Safety Corps to have a safe motoring environment during this period.

The Zonal Commanding Officer further draw the attention of the motoring public to the closure of the 3rd Mainland Bridge from July 24, 2020 to January 24, 2021 by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

While addressing FRSC Lagos Operatives to be deployed to ease traffic gridlock during the period, he charged them to be civil in the discharge of their duties. He advised motorists to access alternative routes. All traffic should flow through Adeniji Oworonshoki are to drive as follows: a. Morning (11:55am – 11:55pm) Oworonshoki to Adeniji traffic only. b. Afternoon (11:55am – 11:55pm) Adeniji to Oworonshoki traffic only

Like this: Like Loading...