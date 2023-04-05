FRSC Recovers Over N27m From Dead Accident Victims In Osun, Returns Cash To Relatives

The Osun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Wednesday, said six people lost their lives while seven others were injured in multiple road accidents that occurred in Ipetu Ijesa along Ilesa/Akure expressway on Tuesday.

The road accident was confirmed to New Telegraph by the State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Henry Benamaisia.

He said after the accident, a sum of N27,171,400 was recovered from the scene and had been handed over to the relations of the dead victims immediately after the money was discovered.

Benamaisia said two commercial vehicles, an Opel and Toyota Sienna, were involved in the accident, adding that probable causes of the crash were dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

“Immediately after the accident occuoccurred men visited the scene. Seven people were injured, six people died, people involved were 14 and one person was not injured.

“The injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

“N21,900 belonging to the driver who drove GBA 440 XA OPEL ZAFIRA was handed over to NPF Ijebu Ijesa. Police towed the vehicles involved to their station.

“Also, a sum of Twenty-Seven Million One Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand Four Hundred Naira (N27,171,400) only was recovered from the scene and handed over to the victims’ family members. The owner of the money was a Hausa businessman traveling from Ilesa.

“Immediately our men finished counting the money after some hours, we made contacts with the vicvictim’slations including their children and they came for the money. The money was presented to them in the presence of the Police and leaders of the Hausa community in Ijesaland,” Benamaisia said.

Receiving the money on behalf of the leadership of the Hausa community, Alhaji Isiaka Alilu thanked the officers of the FRSC, especially for their patriotism and sincerity which has further shown to the world that the corps is patriotic and trustworthy.

The injured are receiving care at Wesley Guild Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been placed in the facility’s mortuary.

