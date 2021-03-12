FRSC: Strengthening safe road culture at 33

In line with the new postures of a paramilitary agency, changes were effected on the Corps’ uniforms; trainings, including arms trainings were organised for management staff and some selected members of the Corps, while the general comportment of the staff to make them more reflective of the new regimentation were introduced as evidenced by the launch of a new FRSC Disciplinary Code and dominance of military styles in the operational and administrative activities of the Corps.

Despite these massive structural changes however, the Corps’ core values of ensuring safety on the nation’s highways and civility in enforcement remained uncompromised while the civil approach to patrol activities and pursuit of public enlightenment programmes were adhered to religiously.

The various changes in the military leaderships of the country within the period especially with the stepping aside of General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) to the brief Interim Government of Chief Ernest Shonekan, to Generals Sani Abacha and Abdulsalami Abubakar within a spate of five years, the FRSC’s first and second decades also witnessed leadership changes.

These ranged from General Hananiya to Deputy Corps Marshals Dahiru Yakassai and Engr. Abba Wakilbe. Importantly, within the same period, the Corps also experienced merger and demerger with the Nigeria Police and its return to General Hananiya in November 2003 in the aftermath of the demerger, all of which affected the operations and structures of the Corps in various ways.

Despite the celebrated “second coming” of General Hananiya, he only held the saddle of leadership of the Corps till a new Corps Marshal was appointed from outside in May 2007, few months before the celebration of the Corps’ 20th anniversary, which ushered in a new chapter in the organisation’s tortuous journey. The third decades of the FRSC which effectively commenced in February 2008 saw a new leadership of the Corps undet Chief Osita Chidoka.

The new Management came with the introduction of a digital era of rapid development in information and communication technology; consolidation of the gains of the past 20 years of the Corps and chatting a new course for its future as a technology-driven organisation.

The decade’s activities commenced with an international conference on road safety, which was organised to mark its 20th anniversary celebration at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja. The third decade was characterised by a new dynamism in road safety management with the launch of several road safety programmes that are technology-driven; reaffirmation of the FRSC as a veritable tool for achieving the socioeconomic goals of the government and membership of the Corps to the security and other socioeconomic bodies across the states. Meanwhile, with more funding and active participation of the Corps in road safety activities, various local and international recognitions came to the organisation.

Seven years into his tenure and four years before its 30th anniversary, Chief Osita Chidoka was appointed as Minister of Aviation, leading to the appointment of Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the first Corps Marshal from within the organisation who is currently saddled with the leadership of the organisation. Dr. Oyeyemi, a founding officer of the Corps, took over the mantle of leadership on 24th July 2014 and has since been pursuing the modernisation policy of the Corps with commendable dexterity.

A firm believer in policy continuity, the Corps under his leadership has in the last seven years been propelled by a new force that aligns with the principles of the founding fathers: More Federal Government’s moral and logistics support have been secured; road safety strategy document was first approved under him while the second edition of the strategy is currently in operations.

There have been greater vigour in the pursuit of anti-corruption war in the Corps under his management with the formal launch of anti-corruption app in partnership with some strategic stakeholders. Meanwhile, more collaborative initiatives have led to greater vigilance on the activities of members of the Corps with those caught engaging themselves in anti-corruption practices being arraigned by the EFCC and ICPC to courts while others are facing the FRSC Disciplinary Panel for trial and appropriate sanctions on various allegations to serve as deterrence to others. The policy of expansion of the Corps’ presence nationwide to bring its operations closer to the grassroots which the Oyeyemi-led management initiated has led to the opening of a liaison office in each of the remaining local councils across the country where FRSC was yet to establish a full unit command, while liaison officers have been appointed to all such councils since last year.

In pursuit of the new agenda, more unit commands, zebra and roadside clinics are being opened while training programmes for staff to prepare them adequately for their tasks have been on the increase. Moreover, the Corps has also witnessed improved provision of patrol logistics, rescue and tow trucks by the Federal Government under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare the Corps to carry out its statutory responsibilities most efficiently.

There’s no doubt that FRSC has over the years endeared itself to the generality of people of Nigeria and positively impressed the government which has continued to give it supportive hands. With the growing desire for urbanisation by the government coupled with the central role which transportation and safety plays in the liveability of the people, there is every possibility that the demand on the FRSC to perform more optimally will be on the increase and the present management is up to the tasks in closing such gaps.

By the time Nigeria will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of FRSC in 2028, it’s expected that all the lessons learnt over the years would have come to assist the organisation to stand firmly on its feat in order to continue to deliver on safety to the people.

Therefore, it is also expected that the capacity of the Corps would have developed to a level where the personnel would be in a position to address whatever traffic challenges that the nation may be faced with more professionally and efficiently. In addition, with improved funding by government and closer collaboration with stakeholders, the entire Nigerian road network would have been effectively covered with the activities of the special marshals been more widely embraced by Nigerians from all strata of life which aligns with the collective nature of road safety campaigns.

•Kazeem is Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and Corps Public Education Officer.

Like this: Like Loading...