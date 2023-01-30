FRSC to introduce stop parks outposts

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) is making plan to introduce stop parks outpost to long journey drivers to reduce rate of accidents in the country. Bauchi State Sector Command, Yusuf Abdullahi, said governments at all levels in the country should establish stop parks at distance locations to check rate of fatal crashes on the roads.

He said at the parks, drivers especially those on long journeys, will be forced to always stopover to rest in order to regain strength, stamina and mental alertness to be able to continue the journey. He opined that fatigue and loss of mental alert were the major causes of fatal accidents on the roads leading to deaths that are ordinarily avoidable with just a little careful action. Abdullahi, who spoke to our correspondent also suggested that monitor cards should be introduced in all the parks across the country to help monitor the speed of the drivers to ensure they are driving at the approved speed limits.

