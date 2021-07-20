FRSC to motorists: Consider pedestrians when driving

The Sector Commander of Bayelsa State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Usman has appealed to motorists to put into consideration other road users when driving.

This was as he warned that they should also avoid getting drunk while driving.

The Sector Commander, who spoke yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration also advised pedestrians to take proper precaution before crossing the road.

While disclosing that the Command had deployed 300 Regular, including Special Marshals across the state for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, he said that patrol vehicles, towing trucks would be deployed for the special Salah celebration to ensure safety on the road.

He added: “Our focus is to ensure that we record no road crashes during the celebration. We will also enforce the COVID-19 compliance.

Like this: Like Loading...