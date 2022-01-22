FRSC to the rescue as pregnant woman goes into labour in traffic

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said some of its officers at the Mowe unit command, Ogun State Sector Command, on Friday helped an expectant mother on transit to a safe childbirth.

A statement by Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) on Saturday said that the assistance became imperative as it saved the lives of the mother and child.

According to him, while on patrol at Mowe, the team, led by Deputy Route Commander (DRC) Damilola Osiyemi of Mowe Unit Command assisted a woman who was in labour around 1430hours on Friday.

“The woman, Mrs Ola of No 7, Aiyegbami street in Sagamu, boarded a vehicle with Reg No: FKJ 904 HE from Sagamu.

“She was sighted in labour and she was later rushed to Broad Life Hospital, Olowotedo, near NASFAT area, Mowe, Ogun State, by the team where she was later delivered of a baby girl,” the statement said.

It added that the command would not relent in its determination to do anything that would safeguard the lives and property of the residents of Ogun on the road and Nigeria at large.

The statement urged all motorists to desist from breaking traffic rules and regulations to reduce traffic congestion.

It also called on motorists to feel free to seek help from Road Safety personnel operating on the highway whenever the need arises.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...