Metro & Crime

FRSC to the rescue as pregnant woman goes into labour in traffic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said some of its officers at the Mowe unit command, Ogun State Sector Command, on Friday helped an expectant mother on transit to a safe childbirth.

A statement by Mr Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) on Saturday said that the assistance became imperative as it saved the lives of the mother and child.

According to him, while on patrol at Mowe, the team, led by Deputy Route Commander (DRC) Damilola Osiyemi of Mowe Unit Command assisted a woman who was in labour around 1430hours on Friday.

“The woman, Mrs Ola of No 7, Aiyegbami street in Sagamu, boarded a vehicle with Reg No: FKJ 904 HE from Sagamu.

“She was sighted in labour and she was later rushed to Broad Life Hospital, Olowotedo, near NASFAT area, Mowe, Ogun State, by the team where she was later delivered of a baby girl,” the statement said.

It added that the command would not relent in its determination to do anything that would safeguard the lives and property of the residents of Ogun on the road and Nigeria at large.

The statement urged all motorists to desist from breaking traffic rules and regulations to reduce traffic congestion.

It also called on motorists to feel free to seek help from Road Safety personnel operating on the highway whenever the need arises.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Don’t surrender your life to domestic violence, lawmaker’s wife tells women

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Wife of the member representing Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo and Mkpat Enin Federal constituency, Mrs Idorenyin Charles Uduyok, has charged women to step out of abusive marriages than stake their lives for it. Uduyok also called for vigilance on the part of women to be able to detect life-threatening signals and […]
Metro & Crime

Father alleges injustice in missing 15-year-old daughter’s court case

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Father of 15-year-old missing daughter, Muftau Bello of Jabata area of Oyo Town in Oyo State has raised the alarm over a perceived injustice meted to him by the authorities handling the prosecution of persons that allegedly stole his child.   Bello, father of Fatia (a JS 2 student) of St Bernadine Girls Grammar School, Oyo, was declared missing on November 14, 2020 […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim. The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica