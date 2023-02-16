Fructose could drive Alzheimer’s disease –Study

An ancient human foraging instinct, fueled by fructose production in the brain, may hold clues to the development and possible treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). These are the results of a new study by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published recently in ‘The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,’ offers a new way of looking at a fatal disease characterised by abnormal accumulations of proteins in the brain that slowly erode memory and cognition. Fructose is a type of sugar known as a monosaccharide and it primarily occurs naturally in many fruits. It also occurs naturally in other plant foods such as honey, sugar beets, sugar cane and vegetables. “We make the case that Alzheimer’s disease is driven by diet,” said the study’s lead author Rich- ard Johnson, MD, professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine specialising in renal disease and hypertension. The study co-authors include Maria Nagel, MD, research professor of neurology at the CU School of Medicine.

