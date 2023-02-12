Fruit of soul winning

Matt 4:19 And he saith unto them, followme, andIwill make you fishers of men.) Soul winningisthelifewireoftruediscipleship. Discipleship without soul winning is playing Church. The essence of your following Christ is that you can become fishers of men. He called you so that you can win others into his Kingdom, many believers have lostthevisionforsoulwinning, all we are concerned for is our own blessings and Breakthrough. (John 4:34-35 “Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work. Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, l say unto you, lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest.) Witnessing is sharing Christ with others in the power of the Holy Spirit. Witnessing should be the natural outgrowth of living in Christ.

We are commanded, empowered and called to be soul winners. Although not every believer is an Evangelist. But we are all witnesses for Christ. (Acts 1: 8 “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon your: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in samaria , and unto the uttermost part oft he earth.”) (1 John 1:3 “That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his son Jesus Christ”) We are to share our testimony with others so as to bring them into fellowship with us. Evangelism is taking a good look at Jesus Christ and telling someone what you can see. Evangelism is helping a person to recognize his need for Christ and to understand how to receive Jesus into his life. As a disciple you have to be fruit- ful by winning souls for Christ.

lf you will regularly pray about soul winning and make effort to talk to people about the lord you will definitely win souls for Christ. Your responsibility is to proclaim the word with love, patience, wisdom and persuasion, Christ by his Holy Spirit will convict the person and convert him into his Kingdom. Fulfil your part and he will surely carry out his part. The major assignment given to the Church is to Go and preach the Gospel to others so that they can be saved and that is the responsibility of every believer in Christ. (“2 Cor 5:17-20 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; old thing are passed away; behold, all things are become new. And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation. Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.) Where are the soul you have won to the Lord ? when was the last time you went out on Evangelism ? Don’t be a bench warner in the Church, you are called to win souls for Christ. In the offices, and every place you are supposed to be an ambassador for Christ by winning souls into the Kingdom of God. FRUIT OF DISCIPLE MAKING (John 15:16 “Ye have not chosen me, but l have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you”) The souls that are converted must be thoroughly discipled for them to grow to maturity in Christ. There is therefore the need for followup after conversion and “As ye know how we exhorted and comforted and charged every one of you, as a father doth his children”) 1 Thess. 2:11 The fruit of soul winning must be preserved through effective follow-up and discipleship. Follow up is the process of training which brings spiritual bases to a place of maturity in their walk with the Lord and in their service in the body of Christ. Follow up is therefore spiritual parenthood or spiritual pediatrics. Follow-up involves four things (1)Love (2)Nourishment (3)Protection (4)Training LOVE – In follow up there is the need for care and love been shown to the young converts.

