paSo it is that fruitfulness begins with God himself who creates land with the capacity to produce plants and trees which bear fruit, who blesses animals to be fruitful and multiply, and who calls on humans beings created in his image to be fruitful and increase in number;(Gen1:26-28). Note this, To be fruitful living, you need to receive, believe, and achieve. *To be fruitful living, you need to hear the Word of God (daily), believe it, and then act on it… * To be fruitful living, you need to move beyond the past. Don’t allow past attempts, failures,or fears to stop you from moving forward… * To be fruitful living, you must pursue goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love, you will be fruitful- whatever you try, wherever God calls you. Notice, How to be fruitful in Christ for God, in the Lord. #1. The very step: By Accepting Jesus into your life. Romans 3:22, NLT, We are made right with God by placing our faith in Jesus Christ…

#2. By Abiding in Jesus Christ-without Jesus, we cannot bear fruit! (John 15:4). #3. By Dying to self, then following Christ and imitating Him John 12:24 ESV, Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies,it remains alone, but if it dies,it bear much fruit. #4. “Make every effort”: By growing spiritually so I can be fruitful and effective, in my youth age. 2Pt.1:5-11. #5. Always ready to do good~By intentionally sowing love, peace and goodness. #6. By living in faithful obedience to God, continually seeking and doing God’s will. Rom.6:22. #7. By diligently using whatever gifts God has blessed you with to serve others. 1Pt.4:10. #8. By trusting God, and relying on His might and power to work in us. Colossians 1:11-12. #9. By praying, Rejoicing, praising God, and growing in the knowledge of God. 1Thessalonians5:17 ESV. Pray without ceasing.

Prayer points:

* Thank you, my father, for choosing and ordaining me, to go and bring forth fruits, into your vineyard. Without you I cannot do anything but with you I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me! Please accept my thanks in Jesus name * Every force of the Egyptians working against my fruitfulness, scatter by fire in Jesus name

* Every power that has made my life to look like a fig tree, die by in Jesus name

* My spiritual life become fruitful,in the name of Jesus

* Anointing of unfruitfulness turn to fruitfulness, in the name of Jesus

* Arrow of unfruitfulness fired into my life, jump out and go back to your sender, in the name of Jesus .

Remain uplifted in Jesus mighty name .

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...