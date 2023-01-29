Faith

Fruitfulness

Posted on Author Kehinde A.K.A. Baba Testimony Comment(0)

paSo it is that fruitfulness begins with God himself who creates land with the capacity to produce plants and trees which bear fruit, who blesses animals to be fruitful and multiply, and who calls on humans beings created in his image to be fruitful and increase in number;(Gen1:26-28). Note this, To be fruitful living, you need to receive, believe, and achieve. *To be fruitful living, you need to hear the Word of God (daily), believe it, and then act on it… * To be fruitful living, you need to move beyond the past. Don’t allow past attempts, failures,or fears to stop you from moving forward… * To be fruitful living, you must pursue goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love, you will be fruitful- whatever you try, wherever God calls you. Notice, How to be fruitful in Christ for God, in the Lord. #1. The very step: By Accepting Jesus into your life. Romans 3:22, NLT, We are made right with God by placing our faith in Jesus Christ…

#2. By Abiding in Jesus Christ-without Jesus, we cannot bear fruit! (John 15:4). #3. By Dying to self, then following Christ and imitating Him John 12:24 ESV, Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies,it remains alone, but if it dies,it bear much fruit. #4. “Make every effort”: By growing spiritually so I can be fruitful and effective, in my youth age. 2Pt.1:5-11. #5. Always ready to do good~By intentionally sowing love, peace and goodness. #6. By living in faithful obedience to God, continually seeking and doing God’s will. Rom.6:22. #7. By diligently using whatever gifts God has blessed you with to serve others. 1Pt.4:10. #8. By trusting God, and relying on His might and power to work in us. Colossians 1:11-12. #9. By praying, Rejoicing, praising God, and growing in the knowledge of God. 1Thessalonians5:17 ESV. Pray without ceasing.
Prayer points:
* Thank you, my father, for choosing and ordaining me, to go and bring forth fruits, into your vineyard. Without you I cannot do anything but with you I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me! Please accept my thanks in Jesus name * Every force of the Egyptians working against my fruitfulness, scatter by fire in Jesus name
* Every power that has made my life to look like a fig tree, die by in Jesus name
* My spiritual life become fruitful,in the name of Jesus
* Anointing of unfruitfulness turn to fruitfulness, in the name of Jesus
* Arrow of unfruitfulness fired into my life, jump out and go back to your sender, in the name of Jesus .
Remain uplifted in Jesus mighty name .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Christian Commission: Tonto Dikeh lied, we never appointed her ambassador

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has dismissed a claim by Tonto Dikeh that it appointed her as its ambassador. The actress, 35, had taken to her social media page on Friday to declare that she had been appointed as the commission’s ambassador for peace building. “I wish to announce my position as the new […]
Faith

European evaluators visit Vatican mired in financial scandal

Posted on Author Reporter

  European anti-money laundering evaluators began a periodic visit to the Vatican on Wednesday amid a mounting financial scandal in the tiny city state that has cost a half-dozen people their jobs, including one of the Holy See’s most powerful cardinals. For the next two weeks, the Council of Europe’s Moneyval team will be checking […]
Faith

Insecurity no longer tolerable –PFN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has frowned at alarming level of insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that it was no longer tolerable.   The apex union of Pentecostal churches in the country expressed the reservation at a press conference held in Lagos recently, during which PFN’s National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, also lamented that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica