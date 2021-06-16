Fruits, vegetables ease stress

Researchers in Australia said that middleage humans between ages 45-65, eating about 16.5 ounces of fruits and vegetables daily could tackle stress while helping them to stay chill.

These are the results of an Australian study published in the journal ‘Clinical Nutrition’.

Stress is a normal human reaction that happens to everyone. In fact, the human body is designed to experience stress and react to it. When you experience changes or challenges (stressors), yourbody producesphysicaland mental responses.

That’s stress. Stress responses help your body adjusttonewsituations. Although, stress is a natural feeling of not being able to cope with specific demands and events, stress can become a chronic condition if a person does not take steps to manage it.

These demands can come from work, relationships, financial pressures, and other situations, but anything that poses a real or perceived challenge or threat to a person’s well-being can cause stress. Stress can be a motivator, and it can even be essential to survival.

The body’s fight-or-flight mechanism tells a person when and how to respond to danger. However, when the body becomes triggered too easily, or there are too many stressors at one time, it can undermine a person’s mental and physical health and become harmful.

