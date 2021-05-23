Frustrated with bank, USSD transfers

Many Nigerians are frustrated with the services rendered by banks in the country. From the issue of failed transfers to those of alerts not received to illegal deductions, the story is that of anger, frustration and unhappiness as BLESSING UMA reports

When money is transferred from one bank account to another, it is referred to as a bank transfer.

According to moneyadviceservice. org.uk, transferring money from your bank account is typically faster, cheaper, and safer than withdrawing and paying in cash.

Due to the bad network system in Nigeria, many Nigerians are finding it very difficult to transfer money from their banks to other banks. Many are in jail yards as a result of failed transfers and poor network problems, according to findings by Sunday Telegraph.

Many have lost their lives, many have run up big debts, many have lost their businesses, and many have been beaten up. In the case of Sharifdeen Sale Kanya, a Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero 400-level Biochemistry student, he was reportedly beaten to death by a mob over N3,500. On Saturday night, February 27, 2021, the incident occurred outside the campus in the Aliero neighborhood.

According to reports, the deceased student was scheduled to graduate in a week. The incident’s details were sketchy but according to information gleaned from Facebook, Sharif allegedly purchased a phone and transferred the money to the owner. When the deceased student arrived on campus, he discovered that the mobile transaction had failed or bounced back.

So, he wanted to return and resend the money to the owner. The phone seller, on the other hand, raised an alarm and accused the student of robbery as soon as he saw him. Residents in the neighborhood were alerted by the alarm, and they descended on the student and beat him to a pulp.

Sharif was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Mrs. Bisola Dele narrated how she transferred money to her worker to get some food items from the market and she was debited but her worker said she did not receive an alert.

“I transferred N5,000 to my Nanny to buy some groceries for the house, and I was debited. I assumed she was lying when she called to let me know that she hasn’t received the credit alert because I was debited when I got home but when I checked her phone out of curiosity, I discovered a large sum of money in her account. I taught she deleted the credit alert message on purpose, and I fired her.

My bank reversed my money to my account two weeks after the incident. I was furious at the bank because I had fired my Nanny because I believed she had lied to me “.

“Because of the poor network in Nigeria, I seldom make transfers now.” She continued, “If I have to give you money, I either withdraw or give you cash or I use POS.” Mr. Goodnews Osaz narrated how he got into a fight with his best friend just because of a failed transfer. ”

I borrowed money from my best friend for a business and promised to return the money with interest after one month. When the due date approached, I called him earlier enough to give me one more week. He agreed. After one week. I transferred the money back to him and I called to thank him for the money and informed him that I have transferred the money back to him.

Although, he said he did not see the money, I told him maybe it is network issue because I have been debited. He thanked me and said he will call me as soon as he received the credit alert. I did not hear from him that night. So, I thought he had seen the money.

So, I did not bother calling him back. “Surprisingly, early in the morning, I heard a knock at my door. I was shocked to see my friend at the door, ranting and screaming that I should return his money. I tried to calm him down but he ignored me and left.

I called my customer care to lay a complain but was asked to come to the bank. I waited till noon so I can head to the bank to lodge my complaint. I was surprised to see my friend again at my doorstep, this time, with two policemen “I tried to explain to them what happened between my friend and I but I was not given a listening ear.

When we got to the police station, I explained what happened. I even told them I was about heading to the bank to get the issue resolved before I got arrested.

The police asked my friend whether he received any alert. He said he hadn’t. he was asked to check his account balance and behold the money was there and he apologized for everything”.

According to my friend, he had checked his account balance earlier that day but the money didn’t reflect in his account. “Nigerian banks should try to fix the problem with their network to save people from unnecessary troubles,” he said. Mr. Kunle Femi said he went to drink in a bar around his neighbourhood and got scammed of almost N70,000 on a POS device.

“Last week Sunday, I went to a bar near my area to drink some cold beers with my friends. After I was done, my bill was N4,000. I paid with my ATM card and it was successful. At around 12am the next day, I started getting debit alert starting from N14,000, then N4,500 until the money reached N70,000.

Around 7 o’clock in the morning, I headed straight to the bar. They said they don’t know anything about it; that I should go and report to my bank. I went straight to my bank and they told me that they could not do anything about the money that was taken from my account because according to the bank, the POS device was not registered in Nigeria.

So, it can’t be traced. When they checked their system, the POS was from San Francisco although the bank blocked it so that my money will not be debited but my money is gone. I hope Nigeria bank can fix these network issues”, he said. Mrs. Sarah Anya narrated her experience with how her money was hanged in a bank without her getting alert.

“Honestly, I wonder what CBN is waiting for before they sanction this useless bank. I have been using this bank for almost five year now both their regular account and their card account.

I have been enduring their pathetic services because I am not the type that complain till pushed to the wall but the last straw that broke the Camel’s back was the recent transfer that someone made to me which was payment for a service rendered and a case of emergency the guy sent the first money two days ago but up till now, the money has not entered.

The guy later sent another money. Still no alert. I checked my balance but nothing found. The guy later sent some small amount to another account just to confirm that it was not his fault and the money entered immediately. So, I don’t know why the bank hanged my money with their archaic banking network”. This is a bank with useless internet and mobile banking.

Seriously, I have endured enough. It’s time to end my marriage with them and move on. I won’t allow any bank to ruin my business.” Mrs. Oma Oluwa said the banking system in Nigeria is very poor.

“My bank service is really bad and I feel very irritated at the moment. I had a failed transfer and was requested to send in my bank statement and it’s been almost 48 hours I sent it in and no one deems it fit to reply me via mail and let me know what the issue is. I honestly hate banking system in Nigeria.

Mr. Olu told Sunday Telegraph how he went looking for a better bank. “Due to the poor network in Nigeria, I started jumping from one bank to the other looking for a better but I was wrong. They are all the same thing in terms of failed transfer. Now, I have almost 10 accounts with different banks.

At the end, I am using only one bank and their services is terrible. Two weeks ago, I transferred money to a friend of mine. I was debited. The beneficiary did not receive the money. At midnight, I got a message that they transfer failed but my money not reversed until after three days.

