Frustrations of a 2019 campaigner

Political appointments serve two distinct functions. One is to reward supporters and the other to control the state. Such is the character of politics that to the victor belong the spoils. But, this has not been the case for some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as most of them are still in a fix over how they would be rewarded for their efforts during the 2019 general election. One of these loyalists, who hails from the south eastern part of the country, could not hide his frustration during a recent encounter with Politricks.

He emphatically told Politricks that he never envisaged that he would be treated shabbily by the APC leadership despite his commitment, material and otherwise during the elections. Unlike many others, who worked for the ruling party, and are still expecting to be rewarded more than two years after the elections, the aggrieved party chieftain said he has taken his case to God but only time will tell how God will answer his prayer

