Frustrations of a 2019 campaigner

Political appointments serve two distinct functions. One is to reward supporters and the other to control the state. Such is the character of politics that to the victor belong the spoils. But, this has not been the case for some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as most of them are still in a fix over how they would be rewarded for their efforts during the 2019 general election. One of these loyalists, who hails from the south eastern part of the country, could not hide his frustration during a recent encounter with Politricks.

He emphatically told Politricks that he never envisaged that he would be treated shabbily by the APC leadership despite his commitment, material and otherwise during the elections. Unlike many others, who worked for the ruling party, and are still expecting to be rewarded more than two years after the elections, the aggrieved party chieftain said he has taken his case to God but only time will tell how God will answer his prayer

Politics

APC has run strong campaign for Lagos East Senatorial election –Director of Mobilisation, Segun Olulade

Posted on Author OLUDOTUN OSHUNRINADE

Hon. Segun Olulade is the Director of Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District Election. Olulade, who was also a lawmaker until 2019, believes that having served as a commissioner in the state and as an ex-Executive Director in the First Bank, former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, […]
Politics

2nd term: Obaseki has no reason to fail Edo people, says Imansuagbon

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon is a chieftain of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) and three-time governorship aspirant in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he speaks about the need for Nigerians to embrace peace, and why President Muhammadu Buhari should put in place machinery to monitor henceforth Federal Government’s palliatives. Excerpts: What can you […]
Politics

Experts, Diaspora community proffer solution to herders-farmers’ crisis

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Experts across various fields of endeavours have proffered pragmatic solutions on how to end the incessant killings, kidnappings and crisis between herdsmen and farmers especially in the South-west region.   Lending their voices on how to tackle the crisis at a virtual session organised by Akin Fadeyi Foundation, entitled “Herdsmen: aside the bickering and the […]

