FSDH: Forex scarcity may stunt economic recovery in Q4

Nigeria’s forex challenges will significantly affect economic outcomes in H2’20

Lingering foreign exchange scarcity in the country is likely to slow down Nigeria’s economic recovery in Q4’20, analysts at FSDH Merchant Bank have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in FSDH’s “Macroeconomic Review for Nigeria 2020 Q3 and Outlook” report, obtained by New Telegraph, noted that the pressure on the foreign exchange market, which persisted in Q3’20, owing to the sharp drop in oil prices and the continued pressure on the external reserves, would not abate in the fourth quarter.

According to the analysts, “Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decline of -6.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 is the first negative growth since the first quarter of 2017.

“In the first half of 2020, GDP growth averaged -2.12 per cent. In H2, we expect this sluggish economic performance to continue especially given the lockdown of key sectors, the tough business climate and persistent challenges in fiscal space.

“In addition, Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenge will play a major role in shaping economic outcomes in H2’20. Already, there has been limited FX supply, which has resulted in depreciation of the currency in the parallel market. More recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has embarked on FX rationing and exchange rate adjustments, among other measures, to reduce pressure on the Naira and maintain a stable exchange rate.”

They further stated: “Drawing from experience during the last recession, limited availability of FX as well as FX rationing could have unintended consequences on broad economic aggregates such as GDP, inflation, external reserves and foreign investments. Growth of key sectors such as trade, manufacturing and agriculture could also be constrained by limited availability of FX to secure inputs.”

The analysts noted that with its foreign exchange reserves significantly impacted by the slump in the price of oil ( the commodity that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings) as well as the effects of the coronavirus crisis, the CBN, since the beginning of the year, has had to introduce a number of measures to conserve the reserves in order to be able to adequately meet forex demand.

For instance, on July, 13, the regulator directed banks to stop processing ‘Forms M’ for the importation of maize in order to boost local production. The move meant that the CBN had added maize its list of items and services that are banned from accessing the country’s official foreign exchange market.

The CBN had also on February 11 restricted access to official forex for milk and other dairy products importation, to only six companies: FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria; Chi Limited; TG Arla Dairy Products Limited; Promasidor Nigeria Limited; Nestle Nigeria Plc and Integrated Dairies Limited.

However, despite the measures, lenders are still aggressively rationing forex, thus making it difficult for individuals and businesses to access to dollars.

In fact, most lenders have cut the amount of foreign currency customers can spend on payment cards abroad to $100 a month from $3,000. They have also stopped honouring card payments, thus making it difficult for many foreign investors to get their money out.

