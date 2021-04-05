Business

FSDH: FX scarcity, insecurity hinder investment flows to Nigeria

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Although it is expected to be higher compared with what was recorded last year, foreign investment inflows to Nigeria in 2021 will still be hindered by foreign exchange scarcity and insecurity in the country, FSDH    Capital Ltd. has said.

 

The firm made the prediction in a macroeconomic review and outlook report on the country, titled: “Nigeria exists its worst recession. Where do we go from here?” The document was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

 

As the firm put it, “Nigeria recorded a GDP growth of 0.1 per cent in Q4’20. We expect that  this positive growth momentum will continue in 2021 following the impact of government’s fiscal stimulus on key sectors as well as improving economic activity. Major risks to growth are foreign exchange scarcity, slow pace of reserve accretion, stagnant oil output and insecurity.

 

“Foreign investment inflows will be higher than the $9.7 billion recorded in 2020 but below the pre-COVID-19 level of $24 billion. Foreign exchange scarcity and insecurity will serve as a major constraint for investment inflows in 2021.”

 

FSDH Capital also stated that while foreign exchange chal  lenges would persist in 2021, it expects a moderation in the later part of the year, adding, however, that “the wide gap between the official rates and parallel markets will continue to be a major FX challenge in 2021.”

 

The firm noted that high interest rates environment, clearing of forex backlogs (estimated at $2 billion), issuance of Eurobonds and FX policy clarity are factors that would attract FX inflows into the economy.

 

Projecting an improvement in foreign trade figures, particularly both oil and non-oil export as demand conditions improve across the globe, the firm, however, said it expected imports to continue to rise, adding that “Nigeria’s ability to reverse its trade deficit in 2021 will depend largely on crude oil production volumes.”

 

On inflation, FSDH Capital said: “Prices will continue to rise in 2021 given the challenges associated with insecurity which has a direct impact on agricultural output and transportation cost.

 

We expect, however, that the rate of change in prices (inflation) will moderate in the later part of the year as the government will intensify efforts to address insecurity concerns

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

