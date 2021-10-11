Business

FSI engages 8 truestees

Financial Services Innovators (FSI) has appointed eight new personalities into its Board of Trustees.

 

The Executive Director of FSI, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, said in a statement that the trustees would bring their wealth of expertise to the board to help build, support and grow a collaborative and innovative ecosystem of players in the financial services space.

 

The newly appointed trustees are the representative of the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) and Head of Card and Messaging Business at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folasade Femi-Lawal; Co-founder/Chief  Executive of Co-Creation Hub, Bosun Tijani and Principal of Flourish Ventures, Efayomi Carr.

 

Others are Co-founder/ Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode Limited, Adewale Obadare; Co-founder of Domineum Blockchain Solutions, Mohammed Jega; Divisional Head of Business Services and Client Experience/ Executive Committee member at Central Securities and Clearing System, Onome Komolafe; Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Capricorn Digital Limited, Dee Abudu and Co-founder of LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited, Wole Odetayo.

