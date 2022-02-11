News

FSI, FUTminna host financial inclusion hackathon in northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

The Financial Services Innovators, in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, is set to host a hackathon to foster innovation and promote the development of inclusive financial solutions in Northern Nigeria. It is aimed at proffering simple and seamless inclusive financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, focusing on the banking and insurance services sectors.

According to a statement on Wednesday by FSI, research has put the number of micro-enterprises in the North to over 15 million. FSI said: “Many of the businesses are digitally and financially excluded, transacting daily in cash, as some of the existing solutions in the market are either too sophisticated for their needs or there are huge barriers to access the solutions. “This hackathon will create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for tech talents in Nigeria. The challenge is also open to students in any tertiary institution.” Themed ‘Include Me’, the challenge will run, virtually and physically, from March 9 to 11, 2022 at the FUTMINNA campus. Registration is open to participants from Wednesday, February 16, at noon, till Friday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m. via the link, https://bit.ly/Include_ Me, the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically […]
News

40,000 Nigerians to benefit from Young Africa Works-IITA project

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

At least 40,000 Nigerians will be beneficiaries of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture’s (IITA) forthcoming, ‘Young Africa Works-IITA Project.’ According to Communication Officer, Young Africa Works – IITA project, Adetola Adenmosun, in May this year, IITA partnered with Master card Foundation to start the Young Africa Works-IITA Project, an innovative approach to agribusiness training […]
News Top Stories

Customs seizes N4.18bn worth of fake drugs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Not less than N4.18billion banned and fake dugs have been seized at the seaports in May this year, following 100 per cent physical examination embarked upon by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).   At the Onne Port in Rivers State, 1,387 cartons of prohibited Tramadol tablets with duty paid value (DPV) of N3.72 billion was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica