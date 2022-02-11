FSI, FUTminna host financial inclusion hackathon in northern Nigeria

The Financial Services Innovators, in collaboration with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, is set to host a hackathon to foster innovation and promote the development of inclusive financial solutions in Northern Nigeria. It is aimed at proffering simple and seamless inclusive financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, focusing on the banking and insurance services sectors.

According to a statement on Wednesday by FSI, research has put the number of micro-enterprises in the North to over 15 million. FSI said: “Many of the businesses are digitally and financially excluded, transacting daily in cash, as some of the existing solutions in the market are either too sophisticated for their needs or there are huge barriers to access the solutions. “This hackathon will create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for tech talents in Nigeria. The challenge is also open to students in any tertiary institution.” Themed ‘Include Me’, the challenge will run, virtually and physically, from March 9 to 11, 2022 at the FUTMINNA campus. Registration is open to participants from Wednesday, February 16, at noon, till Friday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m. via the link, https://bit.ly/Include_ Me, the statement added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...