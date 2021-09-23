Metro & Crime

FSI names Plexus as new PR agency

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

Plexus Media Interlinks has emerged the new Public Relations agency for Financial Services Innovators, a shared infrastructure for the financial services industry to foster innovation and support startups. In a statement on Tuesday, the group mandated Plexus to use its communication strategies to connect innovators, fintechs, banks and other financial service providers, donors and regulators to FSI. The agency is also to use its strong media tactics to tell compelling stories of FSI in a clear and understandable language, to draw valuable feedback for the FSI community, it also stated. According to the Executive Director, FSI, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, the nonprofit organisation helps everyday entrepreneurs and Financial Services Providers to actualise their dreams.

“We are more than a programme. We walk the path with you till you succeed. We are a shared infrastructure for the financial services ecosystem, and until we see an innovative, collaborative and connected ecosystem, we will not rest. “Hence, we chose Plexus Media Interlinks to connect us to innovators, startups, FSPs, banks, fintechs, donors and regulators by telling them our story in a language they will understand,” she said.

Plexus is a multi-level integrated marketing noncommunications hub of creative talents, excellent in strategic planning, marketing communication and outstanding media solutions to achieve clients’ set goals. “Plexus delivers value to both local and foreign clients and turn their dreams into reality; the FSI journey will surely not be different,” the Principal Consultant, Plexus Media Interlinks, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, said. “We’ll bring our experience of managing the public relations and/ or advertising briefs of several financial servicerelated firms to bear in ensuring the success of the FSI project,” Ubabukoh added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone into self-isolation following the infection of one of his close aides with coronavirus (COVID-19). Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, who broke the news on Friday, said other members of the governor’s team will undergo COVID-19 test. “They will be tested by the Lagos State biobank […]
Metro & Crime

Notorious rapist arrested in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Dominic Adewole ASABA A combined team of policemen and military men has apprehended a 35-year-old suspected serial rapist cum armed robber, Ovie Michael, at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.   The suspect operated on a motorcycle in the polytechnic town. Michael would pick young girls as passengers and […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu, Nkole, others want permanent solution to Abia, C’River boundary problem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu Council Area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase Council of Cross River State, which has claimed many lives and properties […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica