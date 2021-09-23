FSI names Plexus as new PR agency

Plexus Media Interlinks has emerged the new Public Relations agency for Financial Services Innovators, a shared infrastructure for the financial services industry to foster innovation and support startups. In a statement on Tuesday, the group mandated Plexus to use its communication strategies to connect innovators, fintechs, banks and other financial service providers, donors and regulators to FSI. The agency is also to use its strong media tactics to tell compelling stories of FSI in a clear and understandable language, to draw valuable feedback for the FSI community, it also stated. According to the Executive Director, FSI, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, the nonprofit organisation helps everyday entrepreneurs and Financial Services Providers to actualise their dreams.

“We are more than a programme. We walk the path with you till you succeed. We are a shared infrastructure for the financial services ecosystem, and until we see an innovative, collaborative and connected ecosystem, we will not rest. “Hence, we chose Plexus Media Interlinks to connect us to innovators, startups, FSPs, banks, fintechs, donors and regulators by telling them our story in a language they will understand,” she said.

Plexus is a multi-level integrated marketing noncommunications hub of creative talents, excellent in strategic planning, marketing communication and outstanding media solutions to achieve clients’ set goals. “Plexus delivers value to both local and foreign clients and turn their dreams into reality; the FSI journey will surely not be different,” the Principal Consultant, Plexus Media Interlinks, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, said. “We’ll bring our experience of managing the public relations and/ or advertising briefs of several financial servicerelated firms to bear in ensuring the success of the FSI project,” Ubabukoh added.

