FSP to end AAUA’s financial crisis – VC

Worried by the financial crisis confronting the university, the newly appointed substantive Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Prof. Olugbenga Ige, has instituted a Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP), which is aimed at ending the financial crisis of the institution.

 

The setting up of the Fiscal Sustainability Plan came against the background of complaints by members of academic and non-academic staff of the university, who have been groaning over their unpaid salaries, wages and allowances for several months due to paucity of funds facing the institution.

 

However, Prof. Ige, who was confirmed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor having served in acting capacity for 18 months, said the programme to be initiated among other plans of his administration, would end the financial crisis of the institution.

 

He told the workers: “I assure you all that things would begin to take a new shape. As the substantive Vice-Chancellor, my commitment to making Adekunle Ajasin University the cynosure of all eyes is renewed, as we will administer the university within its laws and ensure that the vision and mission of the founding fathers are upheld at all times.

 

“We are going to relentlessly work towards positioning the university as the best and attract more meaningful goodwill to the institution both locally and internationally.”

 

While expressing gratitude to the staff for their dedication to duty and for faithfully turning up at their duty posts despite obvious financial constraints, Ige informed them that a Fiscal Sustainability Plan had already been put in motion to end the paucity of funds in the institution and that things would soon normalise in the system.

 

While reeling out his vision for the university, the Vice-Chancellor reiterated that the cardinal programme of administration would focus on improving staff and students’ welfare, ensuring the security of members of the university community, as well as fostering healthy industrial relations with all staff unions.

