FTAN bestows NigerianTourism and Culture Brand Icon Award on Runsewe

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has continued to be honoured and celebrated for his immense contributions to the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, arts and culture, with the latest being the Nigerian Tourism and Culture Brand Icon Award bestowed on him by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). He was celebrated last week at a colourful event that had all the ambiance and trappings befitting such occasions with a number of the key players in the tourism arts and culture sectors in both private and public sector in attendance, with the role call led by the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung.

FTAN, is instituted to recognise and honour players in tourism, arts and culture sector for their invaluable roles in entrenching the sector. Onung disclosed that the award will henceforth be an annual event to encourage other Nigerians in both the public and private sector to always put in their best. He pointed out that the debuting award marks the beginning of the event to be promoted by FTAN where other personalities in the sector would be honoured. FTAN President urged the federal government to pay special attention to the tourism, culture and art industry which was the most hit by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In his remark, an elated Runsewe commended FTAN for the honour and celebrating him while alive. He said that the honour is a new beginning and a landmark event, which is going to open great doors for Nigerian tourism arts and culture.

He said FTAN award is very unique in the sense that he was the only one singled out for the honour in it the maiden outing. Runsewe disclosed that he is inspired by the award to open a museum in his house. A documentary on the giant strides of Runsewe was screened to the delight of the guests during the award night while the event was also inter laced with performances from Nigeria’s Footballers Supporters Club and other cultural dance groups.

