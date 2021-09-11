FTAN boosts tourism activities in South West, inaugurates executive members

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the national umbrella body for private sector operators, has signalled its intention to boost tourism in the country as it recently inaugurated the executive members of South West zone to oversee the affairs of the body in region. Conducting the inauguration through a Zoom session, the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, said the development was part of the new commitment to give the Nigerian tourism and allied sectors relevance through practical promotion and engagement of the private sector.

According to him, the executive, which is made of the Vice President of FTAN, South West Zone and others drawn from the member associations of the federation, is expected to run the affairs of the zone through liaison with the relevant associations of the federation, state and local governments in the zone, relevant stakeholders and others in furthering the tourism agenda of the federating associations, state and local governments as well as the various operators and businesses in the zone.

Members of the new executive include: Chairman: Kolade Julius Tunde (Vice President FTAN S/W), Vice President: Yinka Folami, Secretary: Sam Adeleke, Treasurer: Adeniyi Ologunamuyi, Membership officer: Saheed Babatunde Lawal, Lagos State Coordinator: Mrs. Ime Udo and Oyo State coordinator: Wale Olapade. Others are: Ekiti State Coordinator: Dr. Abioye Adedibe, Ogun State Coordinator: Ibraheem Kukoyi, Osun State Coordinator: Olutokunbo Dagunduro and Ondo State Coordinator, Funmi Rotiba. Onung described the inauguration as timely and practical way of activating the new agenda of the new national FTAN’s executive, which came to power in July this year, at reinventing the promotional architecture of tourism in Nigeria and boost domestic tourism engagement of states.

He expressed confident in the ability of the South West executive members to deliver on their mandate and serve as a platform to bring closer to the grassroots the agenda of the federation and explore the untapped tourism potentials of the zone for both the domestic and international markets.

While congratulating the newly inaugurated South West executive members, the Chairman of Board of Trustees of FTAN, Chief Sam Alabi, said it is a new dawn for the body while urging the members to effectively carry out the federation’s obligation assigned to them in order to achieve the best possible outcome for benefit of all.

