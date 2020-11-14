FTAN commends Gov. Okowa on pact with Abuja Boat Club to revive Lander Brothers Anchorage

The governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has been applauded by the Delta State chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) over the 13 years lease to Abuja Boat Club to upgrade and revitalise the moribund Lander Brothers Anchorage on the bank of River Nigeri, Asaba. being a historical monument, which flanks the of bank River The Delta State Coordinator of FTAN, Mrs. Evelyn Gbesoko, described the governor’s move to upgrade the historic tourist site to a world class facility as a commendable one and a step in the right direction, noting that the move will go a long way to boost the governor’s job creation drive, just as it will increase tourists traffic to the state.

She, however, lamented that though the state boasts of wonderful marine and coastal tourism potentials, the development of marine tourism seems to lack such strong driving force from the public sector, reiterating that: “This 13 years lease of Lander Brothers Anchorage to the reputable Abuja Boat Club, worth N524 million, is indeed a landmark deal on marine tourism development in Delta State”.

The state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, had told journalists in Government House, Asaba that state Executive Council approved the deal with the Abuja Boat Club because of its reputation in international tourism business sector. Mrs. Gbesoko said the lack of marine tourism activities in the state has deprived it from promoting the sector, stating that lack of proper knowledge and awareness of the economic impact of the sector on the locals and in most cases the absence of political will on the part of political leaders, has been a major setback in developing tourism.

“In the development of marine tourism resources, if the products lack innovation and optimization, it will be impossible to create marine tourism products to meet the needs of tourism consumer. Even if more tourism resources are developed, they will leave along with consumers’ gradually losing freshness”, she said.

