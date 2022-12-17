FTAN commends members, stakeholders’ support on boycott of UNWTO conference

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has commended members’ associations and various stakeholders for the solidarity and overwhelming support it received over the boycott of the recently hosted United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) conference on cultural tourism and creative industries by Nigeria. It would be recalled that FTAN in July called on its members and various stakeholders to stay away from the conference over what it called the total neglect of the tourism and culture sector by the federal government. The conference, which was hosted by the Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who supervises the tourism sector, was held between November 14 and 17 at the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Lagos. It is to be noted that the conference was massively boycotted by all of the associations under FTAN and other stakeholders. However, only one member of the federation, who is also a member of its Board of Trustees, Ikechi Uko, who is the organiser of Akwaaba, broke rank to attend the event alongside members of his company. This act of betrayal and sabotage of the collective will of FTAN was roundly condemned by members of the federation and other stakeholders, who described Uko’s behaviour as totally unacceptable and a portrayal of his avarice, greed and obsessive passion at self-aggrandisement and promotion. Many have since called for his expulsion from FTAN’s BoT and the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), where he is not only a member but also a BoT member. FTAN though in its statement was silent on the issue as no reference was made to Uko’s act of betrayal or FTAN’s position on it, however, members of the federation are waiting in bathed breath for FTAN to make its position known on the matter, as many have observed that its continued silence does not speak well of the federation and its leadership as this could foster division and distraught within the body if it is not quickly addressed by both the federation executive council and BoT following the disquiet in the federation. This commendation was contained in a statement by the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung. According to him, ‘‘the industry is better managed and promoted to everyone’s benefit if we have one vision, speak with one voice and build agenda to score a sustainable goal that align with the public and private sector partnership (PPP) initiatives. “For standing on the boycott order is a strength for us all to show the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that everyone has a major role to play in tourism development and growth, and no one is an island in building a grand vision for tourism.’’ Onung explained that; “One of the objectives of the conference as stated is that it will ‘offer a unique networking opportunity for industry players, practitioners, government officials and policymakers to debate contemporary and future issues, as well as exchange ideas and information relating to tourism, culture and the creative industry. “In another article on the UNWTO’s website published on September 25, 2021, titled; Let’s Talk: Inclusive Growth in Tourism, Inclusive growth is defined as growth that is distributed fairly across society and creates opportunities for all. “Recall also that one of the UNWTO’s priorities is – Building Partnerships: Engaging with the private sector, regional and local tourism organisations, academia, civil society and the UN system to build a more sustainable, responsible and competitive tourism sector.” Following these stated objectives by UNWTO, Onung then posed a rhetorical question; “Since we can only speak for the organised private sector as the umbrella body in the industry, it is only wise to ask how the UNWTO achieved all of the above in the just concluded conference? “For the purpose of those who are not part of the federation but have the interest of the industry at heart, I will provide a little context to the reason behind the ultimate decision to boycott the conference.

“Because we understand the importance of the relationship between the government and the private sector for the growth and sustainability of the tourism economy, we have attempted on several occasions to dialogue with the Minister of Information and Culture without success. “The Minister for about eight years has ignored the private sector and then decides to lobby to bring the conference to Nigeria and expects the private sector to attend without liaising to infuse some private sector contents to en gage and stimulate activities afterwards? “While we appreciate the original intention of the conference by UNWTO, we strongly believe that what the conference was about the National Theater Project. We do not know about any other reason for the conference because the minister has no vision for the industry that we can connect with nor is there an agenda of the government known to the sector. “We have continued to demand clear cut policies that will grow tourism and none have been presented. We also observed that we have not benefited from any of the many UNWTO assisted projects that drive and transform tourism. We therefore, thank all members and tourism stakeholders who stood by the federation.’’ ‘‘Going forward, the federation will develop a wider ring of consultation. The question at this point is, has the conference delivered a blueprint for tourism in Nigeria? Has it accounted for the pending COVID-19 palliatives to the tourism industry? Will there be better funding for the industry? Will the minister attend the next private sector tourism event? “These questions need answers as we will hope and pray that the new regime in 2023 will not leave the tourism industry an orphan.

