FTAN expresses worries over NTDC, NIHOTOUR, ITPN bills before NASS

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has expressed grave concern over the existence of what its described as proliferation of bills by the government agencies and parastatals in charge of tourism and some of the associations geared, which are purportedly geared at regulating the operation of tourism in the country, without the prior knowledge and inputs of the federation. This concern was raised at the recent executive council meeting of the federation, which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism. It further noted that it is a sad development as these bills are at various stages of hearing at the National Assembly.

Some of the concerned agencies and associations include the Nigerian Tour- ism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN). The federation totally condemned this development, noting that this will be coun- terproductive if not immediately checked and interests of all the operators are taken into account.

It further noted that it is wrong to see that the operators who are to be regulated by these bills are kept in the dark about the bills and not given the benefit of knowing what the bills contain and adding their inputs to it so as to make them holistic and in tandem with the norms of the Nigerian environment, the various associations and international best practice as tourism is a global business.

With regard to the bill by ITPN, the federation stated that; ‘‘The issue of the industry bill sponsored by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), was brought up for discussion. The name and content of the bill raised a lot of concerns to members of the council as these affect their associations’ activities. ‘‘In order to resolve the grey areas of the bill, which has passed the third reading at the National Assembly, the council agreed to invite the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, for a meeting to clear the air on the issue.’’ It hopes to resolve this issue and other lingering matters during the Board of Trustees and council meeting slated for November 14.

