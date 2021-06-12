FTAN honours late president, Rabo

On April 16, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the tourism private sector operators where thrown into mourning with the death of its President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo. Weeks after his burial, the federation led by the Chairman of it Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi and the Acting President, Nkereuwem Onung, recently held a prayer and tributes section in his honour. The event, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, had in attendance members of the tourism body and family members of late Rabo, led by his wife, Hajia Nafisa Saleh-Rabo and children.

In his tribute, Alabi said Rabo was a champion of the tourism sector in Nigeria, describing his demiss as a great loss not just to his immediate family but the tourism sector and Nigeria. While Onung said the late president was a humble person that will forever live in the hearts of all. He stated further that: “Rabo was an inspiring figure in the tourism industry, always very supportive and a man of action who redefined tourism with his creative ideas.”

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said he was a great man whose intellectual style in the leadership of FTAN brought remarkable improvements. The former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, described Rabo as a hardworking tourism practitioner who set an enviable standard in his time and a peace builder who also played a significant role in stabilising the tourism sector. While the representative of the Plateau State government and General Manager/CEO, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Salome Audu Wani Bidda, said, Rabo, who was from her state, was a great pillar in tourism. A documentary video of tributes by some of the important personalities and members of FTAN were aired while a token (Cheque) from the federation was presented to the wife of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...