Travel & Tourism

FTAN honours late president, Rabo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

On April 16, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the tourism private sector operators where thrown into mourning with the death of its President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo. Weeks after his burial, the federation led by the Chairman of it Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi and the Acting President, Nkereuwem Onung, recently held a prayer and tributes section in his honour. The event, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, had in attendance members of the tourism body and family members of late Rabo, led by his wife, Hajia Nafisa Saleh-Rabo and children.

In his tribute, Alabi said Rabo was a champion of the tourism sector in Nigeria, describing his demiss as a great loss not just to his immediate family but the tourism sector and Nigeria. While Onung said the late president was a humble person that will forever live in the hearts of all. He stated further that: “Rabo was an inspiring figure in the tourism industry, always very supportive and a man of action who redefined tourism with his creative ideas.”

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said he was a great man whose intellectual style in the leadership of FTAN brought remarkable improvements. The former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, described Rabo as a hardworking tourism practitioner who set an enviable standard in his time and a peace builder who also played a significant role in stabilising the tourism sector. While the representative of the Plateau State government and General Manager/CEO, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Salome Audu Wani Bidda, said, Rabo, who was from her state, was a great pillar in tourism. A documentary video of tributes by some of the important personalities and members of FTAN were aired while a token (Cheque) from the federation was presented to the wife of the deceased.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Savoury train trip from Lagos to Ibadan

Posted on Author Peju Olowu Olayiwola

heard about the train from Lagos to Ibadan but still did not have the courage to try it. I decided instead to go by the long and tortuous traffic-ridden express road to Ibadan-a road I have plied so many times since 2002 when I began teaching at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos (UNILAG). Anyway, […]
Travel & Tourism

Alain St Ange partners others to make Indonesia tropical islands new tourist destination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Alain St Ange, head of Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, a former tourism minister of Seychelles and the President of the African Tourism Board, which is also part of the World Travel Network (WTN) Organisation, is a well –known figure in global tourism especially for his commitment to developing and marketing African tourism. He recently visited […]
Travel & Tourism

NCAC, Potter Media to stage Ohafia Heritage Festival

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Potter Media Communications and Marketing Company, a Lagos -based communication and marketing company, have made a pact towards organizing Ohafia Heritage festival in Ohafia, Abia State. The debutant cultural tourism event is planned to hold in August this year as part of efforts by both partners […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica